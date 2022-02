Little Rock, circa 1940: In the distance is seen the Albert Pike Hotel and beside it the Second Baptist Church, today the site of a playground for a newer church. In the foreground is the Little Rock Boys Club. The club had occupied Eighth and Scott streets since 1925, but the boys’ first building burned in 1929. It was rebuilt in 1930. Today it serves as an office building. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

