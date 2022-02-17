Arkansas Senate votes to table consideration of abortion legislation





The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday tabled for the rest of the fiscal session three resolutions that would authorize the introduction of anti-abortion bills, including two identical measures that would couple a Texas-style civil cause of action with a ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother.

The Senate voted 20-11 to approve a motion by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, to table Senate Resolutions 12 and 13 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, which would each allow the introduction of the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act.

Under Hickey's motion, the Senate's vote also tabled Senate Resolution 16 by Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, which would allow the introduction of the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act as an alternative to Rapert's bill.

Rapert's resolutions have deeply divided Arkansas Republicans and anti-abortion activists in the state.

Twelve Republican senators, seven Democratic senators and independent Sen. Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs voted to table the resolutions for the rest of the fiscal session, while 11 Republican senators voted against Hickey's motion. Two senators didn't vote, and another was absent. One of the Senate's 35 seats is vacant.

It would require 24 votes to expunge the Senate's votes on Senate Resolutions 12, 13 and 16.

Afterward, Hickey said he asked the Senate to table Senate Resolutions 12 and 13 because they would allow the introduction of two identical bills and the Senate on Tuesday had balked twice at authorizing the introduction of the same identical bills.

"So the Senate has spoken with what they wanted to and at some point down here you say, 'Well, we had one that's the same, we got two the same, we got three the same, we got four the same,'" he said in an interview about why he made his motion to table the three resolutions.

"There has to be a stopping point," Hickey said. "Otherwise, we can't ever get finished with our business, so I think it was the most appropriate thing for us to move on in this fiscal session."

Hickey said Flippo asked him to include Flippo's Senate Resolution 16 in Hickey's motion to table Rapert's Senate Resolutions 12 and 13 for the rest of the fiscal session. Flippo could not be reached for comment by telephone early Wednesday evening.

The Senate's action Wednesday came a day after Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, failed to win enough votes in the Senate for approval of his Senate Resolutions 14 and 15 that also would allow the introduction of the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act. With three senators not voting, two senators excused and a senator voting present, the Senate's 12-16 votes on Senate Resolutions 14 and 15 on Tuesday fell a dozen short of the 24 votes required for approval. One of the Senate seats is vacant.

A two-thirds vote of the 35-member Arkansas Senate and 100-member Arkansas House of Representatives is required to allow the introduction of non-appropriation bills in a fiscal session, which started Monday. The General Assembly convenes in fiscal sessions in even-numbered years and in regular sessions in odd-numbered years.

Since Texas passed a law banning abortions after six weeks that allows private citizens to enforce it through lawsuits, a contingent of Republican state lawmakers, led by Rapert, has advocated for the passage of a Texas-style civil cause of action provision in Arkansas coupled with a ban on abortions except to save the life of the mother.

Act 309 of 2021, sponsored by Rapert, bans all abortions in the state except those performed to save the life of the mother. But a federal judge has enjoined the law.

Rapert told reporters on Wednesday that "When I was first elected in 2010, I made a pledge to always fight to save babies' lives and I have kept that pledge and been reelected every time by the Arkansas voters.

"I will continue to keep that pledge," he said.

"I can't think of another day when I have been more disappointed than today to see Arkansas senators kill resolutions to hear a bill that would allow Arkansas to use the same Texas-style strategy of civil cause of action that is literally saving thousands of lives every single day in this country. It is the most successful strategy that ever has been used in the fight to save babies' lives."

Rapert said he hopes and prays that maybe some senators "will start considering what they have done and think that maybe we should stop and pause to do what we can to save babies' lives.

"We could strive to pull the resolutions to pull off the table," or take other actions that he declined to reveal, he said.

Rapert is one of several announced Republican candidates for lieutenant governor and said he isn't promoting the anti-abortion legislation to benefit his campaign.

But Hickey said that "I think we have to proceed very carefully.

"I am just going to stick with it as prudent that we just continue to wait and see where the courts are on this stuff," he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that "I have been consistently pro-life and I look at every decision on pending legislation as to what is in the best long-term interests of the pro-life cause.

"I have consulted with leaders in the pro-life movement and the consensus is that we need to wait upon a Supreme Court decision on the Mississippi case," said the Republican governor, who is an attorney.

The Mississippi abortion law bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

On Monday, two efforts to allow the filing of bills coupling a Texas-style civil cause of action with a near total abortion ban died in the House Rules Committee.

Two House members, Reps. John Payton, R-Wilburn, and Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, introduced resolutions that would have authorized lawmakers to introduce the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act. The resolutions failed to get a motion Monday from any member of the House Rules Committee to send them to the House floor.

Payton and Bentley have said they haven't decided whether to pursue extracting their resolutions from the House Rules Committee.

Jerry Cox, president of the conservative Arkansas Family Council, told the House Rules Committee that he believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling by the summer and that he didn't want to jeopardize decades of work toward ending abortion by passing a law that a judge could interpret as conflicting with past abortion legislation. He said the likelihood of any anti-abortion bill Arkansas passes right now actually stopping abortions would be next to zero.

"I'm afraid if we do any more abortion legislation at this time you run the risk of upending the good laws that you've already passed, and I know that's not your intent," he said. "I think patience and prudence would be the wise course at this time."

But Jonathan Mitchell, an attorney who developed the Texas law that Arkansas legislators aim to emulate, called Cox's arguments against passing such a bill "specious" and "ill-informed" in a Monday letter to Rapert. He said there was no risk that the bill would weaken or interfere with previously enacted abortion restrictions, and that the Texas Heartbeat Act has already prevented "countless" abortions in the five months it has been in effect.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





