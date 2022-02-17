Arkansas Supreme Court: Sovereign immunity doesn't protect state defendants in lawsuit over new voting rules

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Wednesday denied sovereign immunity protection to Secretary of State John Thurston and the six-member State Board of Election Commissioners in a lawsuit over some new voting laws.

The litigation, brought by the League of Women Voters, immigrant advocacy group Arkansas United and five voters, is set for trial before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen next month.

State lawyers had claimed the defendants, all Republicans, were lawsuit-proof as a matter of law under the sovereign-immunity doctrine, but Griffen rejected that argument last October. In a seven-page decision Thursday, written by Justice Karen Baker, a divided Supreme Court sided with Griffen.

Citing the high court's ruling in a 2018 voting rights suit against Thurman's predecessor, Mark Martin, Baker stated that since the plaintiffs are challenging the legality of the laws, claiming them to be unconstitutional infringements on voters rights, the state defendants can be sued.

Justice Rhonda Wood reached a concurring decision on different legal grounds while Justice Shawn Womack issued a dissent.

State lawyers, however, will get a second bite at the sovereign immunity apple as they prepare to challenge a second decision by Griffen on the issue, this time on evidentiary grounds. Last week, the judge denied summary judgment claims that the state is immune from suit.

Proponents of the laws argued the changes made to voting laws help strengthen the integrity of the state’s elections.

The four laws at issue are Act 249, involving voter identification; Act 728, regulating campaigning around the polls during voting; Act 736, affecting how ballots are validated; and Act 973, which sets deadlines for mail-in absentee ballots.











