Arkansas travels to face red-hot Florida

Arkansas women at Florida

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today

WHERE O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-8, 6-5 SEC; Florida 19-6, 9-3

SERIES Florida leads 29-12

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

FLORIDA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Jordyn Merritt, 6-3, So.;10.6;5.2

F Faith Dut, 6-4, Jr.;3.8;1.4

G Zipporah Broughton, 5-7, Sr.;9.5;3.8

G Kiara Smith, 5-10, Sr.;14.7;5.3

G Nina Rickards, 5-9, Jr.;7.1;4.6

COACH Kelly Rae Finley (19-6 in first season at Florida)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.; 11.9;3.5

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.3;5.0

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.;15.9;4.5

G Rylee Langerman, 5-9, So.;3.5;4.0

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.;7.7;4.0

COACH Mike Neighbors (94-58 in fifth season at Arkansas, 192-99 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Florida;;Arkansas

69.7;Points for;76.1

64.3;Points against;64.0

1.8;Rebound margin;-2.7

1.1;Turnover margin;5.3

41.6;FG pct.;41.5

31.3;3-pt pct.;33.7

74.0;FT pct.;68.1

CHALK TALK Arkansas has won three out of the last four, but has lost six of the last eight in Gainesville. … The Razorbacks won a shootout in Bud Walton Arena a year ago, 84-40. … Chelsea Dungee poured in 33 points and was 17-of-17 from the foul line to overcome Lavender Briggs’ 41 points.

— Paul Boyd

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team is set to clash with the hottest team in the SEC not named South Carolina.

And the Razorbacks could be closer to full strength.

Coach Mike Neighbors said junior guard Makayla Daniels practiced Tuesday with full contact for the first time since she injured her knee in the second quarter at Tennessee on Jan. 31. Daniels led the Razorbacks in multiple categories, including scoring, at the time of her injury.

A healthy Daniels would be helpful for Arkansas (16-8, 6-5 SEC) as it plays at Florida tonight. The Gators (19-6, 9-3) have caught fire, winning nine of their past 10 after an 0-2 start in conference play.

Arkansas has won back-to-back games without Daniels. In addition, freshmen Samara Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger both missed last week's 68-66 win against Auburn while in covid-19 protocols, but they returned with big games in Sunday's 88-71 win at Missouri.

Spencer registered season-highs with 22 points and seven rebounds and was honored with her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor Monday. The 5-7 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the second half to help the Razorbacks erase an 11-point deficit and cruise to the win. Wolfenbarger notched her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Spencer went down with an ankle injury with two minutes left in Sunday's game and had to be helped off the floor. However, Neighbors said following the game that it did not appear to be serious and he reiterated on Tuesday that she would be full-go for practice.

Neighbors said his team has learned some valuable lessons even without some key pieces.

"Confidence is such a valuable thing," Neighbors said. "Having it is great. Not having it, is not. So I think it does give us confidence that there's not situations we can't handle."

Amber Ramirez, the lone senior on the roster, has been huge lately. She made the game-winner against Auburn and scored a season-high 30 points, then followed that with a game-high 25 at Missouri. The 5-9 guard from San Antonio is averaging 21.6 points per game in league play compared to 15.9 for the season and has played 40 or more minutes in the last four games.

Redshirt junior Erynn Barnum did not play in Sunday's win, but Neighbors said that was because 6-3 Emrie Ellis had played so well in the win over Auburn. The freshman scored 11 points in 27 minutes, both season-highs.

Barnum, who made her 10th start in 24 games against Auburn, missed six weeks because of a knee injury earlier in the season but returned faster than anticipated. Neighbors said he wants to make sure the 6-2 forward is "fully confident and ready to go before we play her again."

Making sure the Razorbacks are healthy is key heading down the homestretch. They also begin a string of five games in 10 days to finish the regular season and the potential for 10 over the next 21 days.

Neighbors said Florida interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley has done a masterful job with the Gators after All-SEC guard Lavender Briggs announced she suffered a season-ending injury and decided to enter the transfer portal in mid-January.

"They play to their strengths, 1 through 12," Neighbors said. "They don't do anything they aren't capable of doing. They play together. They play for each other. They've won a game in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, which I don't know that there's another team in America that's done that.

"So that tells me that they're resilient. That they're able to handle anything you throw at 'em and if there's anybody playing to their strengths better than they are, I haven't seen 'em on film all year long."

Florida has wins over five ranked teams in a current 10-game stretch with the lone loss coming to top-ranked South Carolina. Guard Kiara Smith has upped her production in league play, averaging 17.8 points per game, as has Rutgers transfer Zipporah Broughton (14.6 ppg).

The Gators used an 18-4 run to take control in the fourth quarter and held off a late challenge to down Auburn 83-77 on Monday night. Broughton led five Gators in double figures with 18 points.