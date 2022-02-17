Arkansas vs. Illinois State Game 1: How to watch and listen, pitching matchup, forecast, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Friday, 3 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (11,531) in Fayetteville

2021 RECORDS Arkansas 50-13; Illinois State 23-34

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 750-402 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,070-561 in 28th season overall in Division I; Illinois State: Steve Holm — 66-69 in fourth season at Illinois State and overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 7-3

LAST MEETING Illinois State defeated Arkansas 8-7 on March 3, 2020, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (12-0, 0.66 ERA in 81 2/3 innings in 2021) vs. Illinois State RHP Jordan Lussier (6-3, 4.36 ERA in 74 1/3 innings in 2021).

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Friday will be sunny with a high of 47 degrees in Fayetteville. Southwest winds could gust up to 20 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS (2021 STATS)

ERA: Arkansas 3.77; Illinois State 5.31

Earned Runs Per Game: Arkansas 7.49; Illinois State 4.57

Batting Average: Arkansas .267; Illinois State .273

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .226; Illinois State .278

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .482; Illinois State .400

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .387; Illinois State .358

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .980; Illinois State .965

NOTABLE Friday's game will be the season opener for both teams....Illinois State is scheduled to play its first 13 games of the season on the road....Arkansas has not lost a season opener since 1994....Illinois State coach Steve Holm played twice at Baum-Walker Stadium as a player at Oral Roberts from 2000-01. Counting his win as a coach two years ago, Holm is 2-1 in games in Fayetteville....Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace, second baseman Robert Moore and right fielder Brady Slavens were chosen by SEC coaches to the preseason All-SEC team....Coaches chose Arkansas to win the SEC West....Illinois State was predicted by coaches to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference, which has received multiple NCAA Tournament bids in seven of the past eight seasons.