Atkins woman, 61, fatally struck by vehicle in Pope County, troopers say

An Atkins woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Pope County, troopers said.

A 2014 Infiniti was driving east on Arkansas 363 just east of Alpine Meadows Road when it hit the woman just before 7:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The Infiniti slowed for a dog that was crossing the road, troopers said. After the vehicle started slowing, it struck 61-year-old Beverly Jane Jones, who was walking in the middle of the traffic lane, the report states.

Troopers said Jones died as a result. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 56 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.