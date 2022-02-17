Ballet Arkansas' 'Coppelia' mixes comedy, melancholy this weekend at Pulaski Tech

If Leo Delibes' "Coppelia" is high on your list of beloved ballets, rest assured: Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director, Michael Fothergill, says the only change he has made for his company's production is the title.

"Coppelia and the Toymaker" runs for five public performances and one student matinee, today-Sunday at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

"We felt it was not a name that was recognizable as being family-friendly," he explains. "So we decided to specify the occupation of Dr. Coppelius."

Coppelius, explains Associate Artistic Director Catherine Fothergill, is usually depicted as a blend between inventor and alchemist, "with plenty of mischief mixed in as well."

The now-title toymaker, danced, depending on which cast is onstage, by Matthew Larson, Paul Tillman or Toby Lewellen, creates life-size, lifelike dolls. One of which, the beautiful Coppelia (Amanda Sewell), visible in an upstairs window in Coppelius' two-story house,

attracts the attention of Franz (Aldrin Vendt, Lewellen, Larson), a village youth, much to the consternation of his fiancee, Swanilda (Meredith Loy alternating with Megan Tillman).

"He's certainly distracted by it," Michael Fothergill says. "Whether or not he falls in love with it is up to the dancer in the role."

In the second act, Swanilda and her friends invade Coppelius' workshop, where they discover various dolls of various nationalities (some of whom, once brought to "life," dance national variations); when caught by the toymaker, she pretends to be one of the dolls.

In the third act, the Burgermeister (Lewellyn or Vendt) puts on a harvest festival, combined with a show for the visiting duke, including a "Dance of the Hours" and a wedding pas de deux for Swanilda and Franz.

The ballet premiered in Paris in 1870 with music by Delibes and choreography by Marius Petipa.

"We've danced this ballet many times," Fothergill says, and it's one of the most popular classical ballets in the repertoire, "but it isn't something people see every year."

The music in particular offers some climactic parts, he adds, "and the orchestration is very busy."

"It's lively, entertaining, sometimes melancholic," Catherine Fothergill adds. "It tells you what you ought to be feeling."

When the Fothergills, who were retiring as dancers and choreographers at Birmingham-based Alabama Ballet, took over Ballet Arkansas in 2017, their game plan included doing one classical ballet — in addition to the annual production of Peter Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," of course — per season, but that has taken longer to bring to fruition than they expected.

There was Michael Fothergill's world-premiere production of "Cinderella" to music by Jules Massenet, Eugen d'Albert, Adolphe Blanc and Anton Reicha — not the Prokofiev classic — in February 2020, just before the pandemic, which subsequently gutted plans for a "Snow White."

Mostly, however, the ballet company has focused on interpreting, via dance, works of classic literature, including "Dracula," "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and "The Great Gatsby." Next season, perhaps, Michael Fothergill says, they'll stage Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty."

Classic ballet is important to keeping a company on its toes, literally and figuratively, and to maintaining its versatility, the Fothergills explain.

"The dancers have to have that balance" versus modern and jazz ballet, Catherine Fothergill adds.

"Coppelia" provides plenty of opportunities for both the company's 14 dancers and the 50-person community cast on stage with them, she says.

"It combines comedic elements with opportunity to show their acting chops. They can dive into characters; there's also lots of virtuoso dancing." Then add in the many props, the rented sets and rented costumes.

"There's plenty of things to play with," she says.

‘Coppelia and the Toymaker’

WHAT: Classical three-act ballet, music by Leo Delibes, choreography after Marius Petipa

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

RUNNING TIME: Approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes including a brief intermission

WHERE: Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock

TICKETS: $30-$40; balletarkansas.org/tickets; Tututix — (855) 222-2849, Option 1, or (435) 222-2849, Option 5

INFORMATION: balletarkansas.org

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: balletarkansas.org/patron-policies

Leah Morris and Toby Lewellen create a creation-creator pose for Ballet Arkansas' “Coppelia and the Toymaker.” (Melissa Dooley Photography)

















