Benefits With Friends: Collective lauds leaders

Leading with Excellence Awards Gala

Who: Black Action Collective

What: The group will recognize the 2022 Leading with Excellence honorees and the 2021 Showing up for Racial Justice Champions honorees.

When: Feb. 26

Where: Fayetteville Town Center

Tickets: $60

Information: (479) 310-6484 or bacnwa.org

The Black Action Collective will host the third annual Leading with Excellence Awards Gala Feb. 26 at the Fayetteville Town Center. Organizers say Mayor James Perkins of Selma, Ala., will deliver the keynote address. Genai Walker, Morgan Stanley Dallas financial adviser, and Tyrone Johnson, Detroit activist and real estate investor, will serve as co-hosts.

The group will recognize the 2022 Leading with Excellence honorees and the 2021 Showing up for Racial Justice Champions "for their outstanding commitment and dedication to uplifting and building better futures for African Americans and other underserved communities." Seating is limited, and guests are asked to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The 2022 Leading with Excellence honorees are:

• Founders' Lifetime Achievement Award -- Ivory Conley, Jimmye Whitfield, and Dr. Naccaman Williams;

• The President's Award -- Dr. Jeffery Murdock;

• Dr. Gordan Morgan Advocacy Award -- Dr. Synetra Hughes, Dr. Elecia Smith, Walmart Center for Racial Equity;

• Carolyn Brewer & Candice Graham Black Entrepreneur Award recipient is Chick'n Headz;

• Michael and Carolyn Wallace Community Service Award -- Nate Walls;

• Esther Silver-Parker Corporate Trailblazer Award -- Fredonia Breathitt, Brandon Taylor, Thomas "Tony" Waller, and Latriece Watkins;

• Thelma Thomason Education & Youth Development Award -- Felecia Saine and Dr. Valandra;

• Dr. David and Patricia Williams Extraordinary Ally Award -- Dr. Ted Song and Old Buildings, LLC founded by Ted and the Rev. Leslie Belden;

• Rev. J.A. Hawkins Faith & Spirituality Award -- Fellowship of Champions;

• Edith Hawkins Health & Wellness Award -- Dr. Glenda Patterson and Stacee Lambe;

• Louis P. Bryant Public Safety Award -- Gary Craine;

• Jessie Bryant & Joseph K. Wood Public Service Award -- April Legere;

• Nolan Richardson Sports & Recreation Award -- Pauline Love; and

• Dr.. Margaret Sirman-Clark The Arts Award -- Michael Day and Kinya Christian.

The 2021 Showing up for Racial Justice Champions honorees are:

• Dr. Bobby Howard;

• Chief Mike Reynolds;

• Carla Curtis;

• Dr. James and Susie Norys;

• Dr. Hershey and Denise Garner;

• Dr. Joel and Lynn Carver;

• Northwest Arkansas Council; and

• TheatreSquared.

Tickets are available for purchase at lweag.eventbrite.com. Contributions may be made at bacnwa.org/give or mail a check for $60 per person to:

Black Action Collective

Attention: NWA Black History Month

P.O. Box 10365

Fayetteville, AR 72703.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com