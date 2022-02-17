The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the fourth day of the 2022 fiscal session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us .

JOINT COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Joint Budget Committee-Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee, Room A, MAC.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC.

HOUSE

11 a.m House convenes, House Chamber.

SENATE

11 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate Chamber.