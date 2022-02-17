Challenge to state House redistricting map faces dismissal; judge awaiting word from U.S. attorney general

U.S. District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky will hold off on dismissing a lawsuit arguing that Arkansas’ new state House districts violate federal civil rights law, saying the U.S. attorney general would need to join the plaintiffs in order for the districts to be overturned.

Rudofsky wrote in his order that he will wait five days for the U.S. attorney general to join the lawsuit before he issues an order to dismiss.

The lawsuit, filed by the attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, argued that the district map violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act by diluting the influence of Black voters.

The map was approved by the Arkansas Board of Apportionment, which consists of Republicans Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

In his ruling, Rudofsky said the plaintiffs’ argument showed that “there is a strong merits case that at least some of the challenged districts in the Board Plan are unlawful,” but he held back on issuing an order overturning the districts due to procedural reasons, saying the U.S. attorney general would need to join the plaintiffs.

