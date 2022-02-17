Chief's arrests math off a bit

A statement made Wednesday by Little Rock's police chief about the agency's clear rate in homicide cases this year does not line up with the arrest data that the department has reported.

Chief Keith Humphrey "didn't misspeak" when he said in a Wednesday morning news conference at City Hall that the agency has made arrests in 60% of homicides reported in 2022, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

But that clear rate doesn't reflect the statistics published by the department, which Wednesday morning indicated that the clear rate was closer to 40%. An arrest Wednesday evening brought the rate more than 50%.

So far this year, 10 people have died by homicide, according to reports released by Little Rock police. One incident, on Jan. 21, was a double homicide and treated as one investigation, meaning police have investigated nine separate incidents of homicide this year.

As of Wednesday night, police had arrested six people this year in homicides -- two in the Jan. 21 double homicide and four others in separate investigations.

That data indicates arrests have been made in five of nine homicide investigations this year, reflecting a clear rate of about 55%.

When Humphrey made the claim about the agency's clear rate Wednesday morning, before the arrest of William Creasman in Friday night's homicide on Seventh Street, that number was around 44%, based on information available at the time.

On Wednesday afternoon, after the news conference in which Humphrey joined Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in talking about the city's response to a wave of violent crime that was declared a city public health emergency, Edwards said the department had arrested five people in relation to 10 people killed this year.

Creasman's arrest around 6 p.m. Wednesday was announced just after 7 p.m., after Edwards' comments to the Democrat-Gazette, bringing the number of arrests to six.

The public health emergency declaration took the form of a resolution Feb. 1 from the Little Rock Board of Directors that directed staff members to approve money for violence crime prevention social programs, to waive limits on Little Rock police overtime for 30 days and to send out officers to conduct additional patrols in areas viewed as crime hot spots.

The apparent difference in the clear rate has to do with how the department reports crime statistics to the FBI, Edwards said, although he acknowledged that comparing five people arrested with 10 killed is not a rate of 60%.

But this does not reflect the FBI's standards for counting a criminal offense case as cleared in their Uniform Crime Reporting system, which gathers information provided voluntarily by local agencies to give a picture of crime in the country.

For an offense to be counted as cleared, a person must be arrested, charged with the offense and turned over to a court for prosecution, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting site.

"In its clearance calculations, the UCR Program counts the number of offenses that are cleared, not the number of persons arrested," the page reads. "The arrest of one person may clear several crimes, and the arrest of many persons may clear only one offense."

Therefore, the arrest of two men in the Roosevelt Road double homicide serves to clear only that single incident.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Edwards said police are working with a prosecutor in relation to a person who was involved in one of this year's homicides. This information had not been announced previously.

The prosecutor is determining if the killing was justified as self-defense or under other circumstances, and that will determine if a warrant is issued for the person's arrest.

"We already know who it is," Edwards said.

This person has not been arrested or charged, and Edwards declined to identify the person or say which homicide the person was involved in. Police do not think the person will reoffend in the interim, Edwards said.

Edwards said that person led to the confusion about the clear rate. However, that person does not currently fit the FBI standard for clearing offenses because the person has not been arrested or charged, so the fact that police are aware of the person does not change the current clear rate.

Creasman's arrest represents an arrest made in five of the nine homicide investigations this year, resulting in about a 55% clear rate.

Edwards did not walk back the chief's statement but acknowledged that the discrepancy caused confusion.

"I'll make sure we don't say that next time," Edwards said Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards could not immediately say how this year's homicide clear rate compares with clear rates in previous years.

Also at the news conference Wednesday, Humphrey declined to directly answer a question from a reporter about whether he intended to move more detectives onto homicide investigations to address the public health emergency identified by the city.

Humphrey spoke about constantly evaluating the needs of the investigative teams and did not say he would increase the number of detectives. He mentioned a department staffing survey that would soon be complete, saying it might give officials a better idea of the additional personnel needed, but he did not give an estimate of when that would be complete.

The chief also pushed back on the narrative that the city is "being taken over" by violent criminals, saying there are "pockets, small pockets, throughout the city."

He showed two hot spot maps, one showing the location and number of loitering reports made in the city over the past six months and the other showing the location and number of violent crime reports over the same period. Humphrey pointed to similarities in the hot spots shown by the maps.

Humphrey indicated that some of the teens and young adults most involved in and affected by the city's gun crimes would hang out at these spots until early in the morning, which often led to disputes or posts on social media that led to gunfire and bloodshed.

Community activist Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence, had previously encouraged police to discourage such loitering in high-crime areas as a way to prevent violence.

"Be proactive instead of reactive," he said in a December interview in which he criticized police for not sufficiently patrolling areas where young people linger early into the morning, often drinking.

At the beginning of this month, with the declaration of the public health emergency, the city authorized increased police patrols in areas considered crime hot spots by police. Those neighborhoods have not been directly identified, but Scott stressed that the patrols have begun, including near his home.

"We've definitely seen an increased presence in the most crime-hit areas in the city, and that's where your mayor lives," Scott said.

The main topic of the news conference was the 10 contracts the city authorized Tuesday night with community nonprofits and service providers to tackle the root causes of crime over the long term, Scott said.

"We're talking how do we save a generation of people, our people," Scott said.

The mayor said he was not at liberty to put a time frame on results for such generational change, but he expressed optimism in a two-pronged approach that involves police getting weapons off the street in the short term while social programs give the city's youths a meaningful purpose in the long term.

Scott again criticized the wide availability of "military weapons" in the city, especially in the hands of young adults and teenagers. Again pointing to the groups of young people loitering, he said they get into disputes on social media.

"And the next resort is picking up an AK-15," Scott said.

It seemed likely he was conflating the AR-15 and AK-47 style assault rifles. Regardless, he stressed that while keeping illegal firearms off the street is important, "the gun is just a tool," and the violence will only lessen when the city tackles the root causes of the disputes.

Scott said that while the day-to-day oversight of the new social programs will fall under Director of Community Programs Dana Dossett, he will ultimately take responsibility for the efficacy of the programs.

"The buck stops with your mayor," Scott said.