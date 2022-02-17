Cotton, Democrats argue in U.S. Senate over his blocking of Justice Department nominations

WASHINGTON -- Senate Democrats lambasted Republican Tom Cotton during a floor session Wednesday, saying the junior senator from Arkansas is using an unrelated gripe to delay nominees for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cotton objects to the nominations because he says the Department of Justice is not providing legal representation for multiple deputy U.S. marshals who defended a courthouse in Portland, Ore., during demonstrations in 2020.

A slate of nominations Wednesday included six U.S. attorney nominees and two U.S. marshal nominees.

U.S. attorneys serve as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their districts and lead offices that prosecute federal crimes in their designated areas. They also can serve as a conduit for carrying out broader crime-fighting priorities from the Department of Justice.

Apprehending fugitives and protecting the federal judiciary are among the duties of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Holding up the nominees threatens public safety across the nation and puts millions of Americans at risk, said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

"Despite all the tough talk we hear from many of these senators on the other side of the aisle about their dedication to law and order [and] keeping America safe, it is a Republican senator who refuses to take up and confirm these nominations in an expeditious way," the senator from Illinois said in a floor speech Wednesday.

Cotton, of Little Rock, said he's standing up for law enforcement, arguing that the officials without representation are being hung out to dry.

"They face financial bankruptcy and ruin because the Department of Justice won't represent them," he said on the Senate floor. "In many cases, won't even give them an answer or explain why the representation was denied."

In Portland, law enforcement officials were violently attacked during the 2020 demonstrations, he noted.

Cotton says all four deputy marshals are on unrestricted active duty. With that status, Cotton said he has to assume Justice Department officials can't have any doubts about their fitness to serve.

The rhetoric Wednesday was the latest clash between Durbin and Cotton. The two senators traded barbs over the same issue during a committee meeting last week.

Earlier this year, Cotton asked the Justice Department about whether it was representing the deputy marshals or paying for their private counsel fees.

The Justice Department issued a letter saying it denied one representation request and three requests were under review. Cotton argues that the letter didn't answer his inquiry.

Cotton is using the nominations as a pressure point.

The senator has pledged to not allow nominees to be fast tracked on the Senate floor until the department agrees to represent the deputy marshals or gives a "satisfactory answer" for why they are not getting legal representation.

The slate of nominees will be confirmed by the Senate one way or another, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

Delaying U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal nominees over partisan games makes Americans less safe, he argued.

"Communities across the country still don't have their U.S. attorneys on the job because of obstruction here in the Senate," he said.

The eight nominees were up for positions across the nation: Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio and the Virgin Islands. None are for Arkansas.

One is a police chief in Illinois who is a nominee to be a U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Illinois.

That nomination in particular has been highlighted by Durbin, who represents the state of Illinois.

"You're really striking out at a situation, in my state, that desperately needs attention," he told Cotton in a committee meeting last week.