Community Briefs: County parched, still under burn ban

County parched, still under burn ban

Because of a lack of precipitation, a Jefferson County burn ban was ordered Friday by County Judge Gerald Robinson.

Although there was rain over the weekend, the burn ban is still in effect and will be until the county receives a substantial amount of rainfall, Karen Blevins, director of Jefferson County's Office of Emergency Management, said Wednesday.

This burn ban is in effect for all of Jefferson County to include the cities of Pine Bluff, White Hall, Humphrey, Sherrill, Altheimer, Wabbaseka and Redfield.

Virtual event to feature author Franklin

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will present a virtual event titled Living in Today's Truth, featuring author and film producer Devon Franklin, at 6:30 p.m. today.

Franklin is best known for the films "Miracles from Heaven," "Heaven Is for Real," and The New York Times best-seller book "The Wait," which he co-wrote with his ex-wife Meagan Good, according to a website.

"Devon Franklin is a media multi-hyphenate. As an award-winning producer, New York Times best-selling author and renowned motivational speaker he has made a commitment to inspire people around the world through entertainment," according to amazon.com.

To register for this Zoom event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jttXkkg0RLGNHUwTKOoOyw.

Beginning beekeeping workshops set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will hold a three-part workshop on beekeeping for beginners. The sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11 at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive.

Yong Park, Ph.D., UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions, which cover honeybee biology, beekeeping for beginners and keeping hives healthy. Space is limited to the first 20 paid registrants.

The course costs $30. The fee, which covers a beekeeping manual book and box lunches, should be paid in person before Feb. 25 in Room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road. Payments should be via check or money order only, and made payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program."

Individuals can also pay ahead to enroll in subsequent sessions in June and December. Payments are non-refundable. Details: Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.