Crutchfield scores 27 again; PB stays unbeaten in conference

Courtney Crutchfield scored 27 points for the second straight game, and Pine Bluff High School raised its 5A-South Conference record to 11-0 with a 73-46 win at Sheridan on Tuesday in boys basketball.

Pine Bluff (17-6 overall) defeated Sheridan (13-10, 3-7) for the second time this season and needs only to beat Hot Springs Lakeside (17-5, 9-2) at McFadden Gymnasium on Friday to earn at least a share of the 5A-South championship and secure the No. 1 seed in the 5A state playoffs. After the Senior Night game with Lakeside, which will follow the 5 p.m. girls contest, Pine Bluff will host Lake Hamilton on Monday and visit Texarkana on Feb. 22 to close the regular season.

Crutchfield also scored 27 points at home last Friday when Pine Bluff defeated White Hall. He got help Tuesday from Troy'reon Ramos, who scored 15 points, and Jabbar Spellman, who had 10.

Sheridan is tied with White Hall for fifth place, two games behind fourth-place Hot Springs High. The top four teams advance to the 5A playoffs in Sheridan starting March 2.

Pine Bluff has won 24 of its past 25 conference games, dating back to last year.

Watson Chapel 63, Crossett 29

On Tuesday's Senior Night at Watson Chapel, Antwon Emsweller nearly matched Crossett's point total, and the Wildcats (17-8, 11-2 in 4A-8) wrapped up second place in their conference for the second year in a row.

Emsweller, who announced on social media that he will sign with Weatherford (Texas) College, scored 23 points, chalked up 9 rebounds and blocked a shot. Christopher Fountain had 10 points and 8 rebounds; Hampton Hall logged 13 points and 7 rebounds; Khamani Cooper had 8 points and 7 rebounds; and Jalyn Jones had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Crossett (10-15, 5-8) is eliminated from playoff contention.

Watson Chapel will visit Monticello on Friday to finish the regular season and begin play in the 4A South Region tournament against the third seed from 7-4A at 8:30 p.m. next Thursday in Nashville. All region first-round winners advance to the state tournament.

Hot Springs High 68, White Hall 53

At White Hall, the Bulldogs suffered a costly loss in their bid for a playoff berth.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes had 20 points and 6 rebounds, and Jordan Jackson and Kaleb Hargrove each scored 9 points for White Hall (8-13, 3-7), which trails fourth-place Hot Springs High by two games with four remaining. The Bulldogs will visit Lakeside tonight and El Dorado on Friday, then will host Lake Hamilton next Tuesday and visit Sheridan on Feb. 25.

***

In girls action Tuesday, Watson Chapel defeated Crossett 50-20, White Hall beat Hot Springs High 56-25, and Sheridan beat Pine Bluff 47-40.