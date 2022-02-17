The world in brief: Death toll up to 9 from sunken boat

Death toll up to 9 from sunken boat

BARCELONA, Spain -- Canadian rescuers have found more bodies from a Spanish fishing ship that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, raising the death toll to nine.

A search operation is ongoing for the 12 crew members still missing after the ship went down in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Three members, including the captain, were rescued.

The 164-foot fishing boat, named Villa de Pitanxo, sank in the dark early Tuesday, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas almost 300 miles east of Newfoundland.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, originally reported late Tuesday that the death toll had risen to 10. On Wednesday, Spain's maritime rescue service said there had been an error in the count and that Canadian officials had lowered it to nine confirmed deaths.

"It appears that the error was due to the fact that the recovery of the bodies was carried out by different boats and that one body was counted twice," Jose Luis Garcia, director of Spain's maritime rescue service, told the Spanish broadcaster TVE.

The rescue center in Halifax dispatched helicopters, airplanes and a rescue vessel to the area. Eight boats were searching for survivors, said Luis Planas, Spain's minister of agriculture, fisheries and food.

Planas said it was the "worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years."

Lt. Cmdr. Brian Owens, spokesman for the Halifax rescue center, said the region was experiencing 46 mph winds and sea swells up to 18 feet.

The survivors are the ship's captain, Juan Padin; his nephew Eduardo Rial; and an unidentified sailor from Ghana, the Spanish news agency EFE reported.

Spain's parliament held a minute of silence for the fishermen at the opening of Wednesday's session. The Galicia community in northwest Spain, which has a strong fishing industry, declared three days of mourning.

"We are talking about people who knew how to sail; they are professionals, good captains and excellent sailors. So they must have been in very difficult seas," said Galician Regional President Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

5 people killed by Somalia attackers

NAIROBI, Kenya -- An attack by the al-Shabab extremist group on Wednesday killed five people and wounded 16 on the outskirts of Somalia's capital, police said.

Somalia's government said the early-morning attack targeted police and checkpoints outside Mogadishu.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu, and the United Nations and other international observers have warned that the group would take advantage of Somalia's current election crisis to launch more attacks.

National elections have been delayed for more than a year.

58 deaths reported in Brazil flooding

PETROPOLIS, Brazil -- The death toll from mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 58, local authorities said Wednesday.

The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of dead could rise as searchers pick through the wreckage. Twenty-one people had been found alive.

Gov. Claudio Castro told reporters on Wednesday that the situation "was almost like war" and that he was mustering all the state government's heavy machinery to help dig out the buried area.

The state fire department said the area received just over 10 inches of rain within three hours Tuesday -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined. Petropolis' civil defense authority said moderate rain was expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Video posted on social media Tuesday showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides, as well as water swirling through Petropolis and neighboring districts.

Southeastern Brazil has been hit with heavy rains since the start of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded between incidents in Minas Gerais state in early January and Sao Paulo state later the same month.





Relatives of the Spanish sunken 'Villa de Pitanxo' fishing vessel's crew arrive at the Pesquerias Nores Marin company in Marin, Spain Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. Canadian rescuers have located three more bodies from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, taking the death toll to 10. Efforts continue to find the 11 remaining crew members who were lost in the eastern Atlantic when the ship went down on Tuesday. (Beatriz Ciscar/Europa Press via AP) **SPAIN OUT**



This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish 'Villa de Pitanxo' fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP)



This photo provided by Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 shows a view from a search aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland. A search operation is still looking for missing crew members from a Spanish fishing ship that sank in rough seas early Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. (Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre/The Canadian Press via AP)



This photo provided by Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 shows a view from a search aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland. A search operation is still looking for missing crew members from a Spanish fishing ship that sank in rough seas early Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. (Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre/The Canadian Press via AP)

