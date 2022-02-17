ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Comic Katt Williams lands Saturday at Simmons Arena; cat show purrs into Fairgrounds





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

CATS

'Cats Are Back!'

Arkansas Feline Fanciers and Memphis-based Mid-South Cat Fanciers are hosting "Cats Are Back!," an all-breed cat show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in the Hall of Industry on the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock.

The show, licensed by the Cat Fanciers' Association Inc. marking the 40th anniversary of the Arkansas Feline Fanciers, will feature judging in six rings and in four categories — Championship (breeding cats), Premiership (for spayed and neutered pedigreed cats), Kittens (4-8 months old) and Household Pets (mixed breeds).

Activities for spectators include a "Meow Mall" with vendors selling items of all types for cats and their people; face-painting; a cat costume contest judged by a "surprise guest"; and a rescue organization making cats available for adoption.

Admission is $12, $6 for children and senior citizens, $24 for a family of four. Visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/ARFanciers, or email ARFanciers@gmail.com.

COMEDY

Katt is back!

Comedian-actor Katt Williams, on his "World War III" tour, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $63-$254 (plus service charges; there's an eight-ticket limit). Visit ticketmaster.com/event/1B005B5EC14E666C.

ART

Delta Prints

Arkansas State University's Bradbury Art Museum, in the university's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro, opens the 26th "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" with a reception at 5 p.m. today. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-3687.

Juror Miranda Metcalf, founder and host of "Hello, Print Friend," a contemporary printmaking podcast, narrowed down hundreds of prints to 55-60 and chose winners of prizes that will be announced next week.

The exhibition, up through March 30, features prominent contemporary printmakers from around the world. Founded in 1996 by Evan Lindquist with students in mind, it includes photographs "as a means of giving the image priority over the technique," according to a news release, and encourages "unusual approaches — unique impressions and digital imagery that are historically excluded from print exhibitions."

Watercolor workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff offers a "Watercolor and Wine Workshop with Greta Kresse" for participants 21 and older, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the center's The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Kresse, a painter and graphics designer for Electric Ghost in Little Rock, provides an introduction to watercolors, with a focus on color relationships, light, composition and form. No experience is necessary. Complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are part of the cost — $35, $25 for center members. Register at asc701.org/adult-classes; for more information, call (870) 395-7059 or email rdaigle@asc701.org.

THEATER

OBU musical

The theater arts department at Ouachita Baptist University is staging "Tanglewood," a musical written and directed by OBU senior Sammy Campione, 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the university's Verser Theatre, 409 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. The show is this year's selection for the department's annual Muse Project. Campione describes it as a colorful, whimsical story that takes place in a forest populated with animals who demonstrate "what can be accomplished through the strength of a community that stands up together to confront an uncomfortable truth," according to a news release. Tickets are $10. Call (870) 245-5555 or visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

TICKETS

Arena comedy

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and via ticketmaster.com for two shows at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena:

◼️ Comedian Kevin Hart brings his "Reality Check Tour" to the arena at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets are $35.50-$128.50. The show is being billed as a "phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space." ("Phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," according to a news release. "Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space."

◼️ And Steve Martin & Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" will be onstage in The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena (the arena's reduced-capacity internal venue), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets are $75-$250. Masks will be required and all attendees must either be fully vaccinated against covid-19 or present a negative covid-19 test (generally 48 to 72 hours before the event) before entering the venue.

All ticket prices are plus service charges with an eight-ticket limit per household.

ETC.

Ron Robinson reopens

The Central Arkansas Library System reopens its Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, in March. The schedule:

◼️ Terror Tuesdays:

Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. Films start at 7; admission $7.

• March 1: "House on Haunted Hill" (1959)

• March 8: "The Brain That Wouldn't Die" (1962)

• March 15: "Night of the Living Dead" (1968)

• March 22: "Dementia 13" (1963)

• March 29: "The Little Shop of Horrors" (1960)

◼️ "Back to the Future" Trilogy

Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. Films start at 7; admission $7.

• March 17: "Back to the Future" (1985, PG)

• March 24: "Back to the Future Part II" (1989, PG)

• March 31: "Back to the Future Part III" (1990, PG)

AND ...

◼️ March 26: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975, R) Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 9:30; $10 general admission, props bags are available, $10.

Arkansas Sounds

Doors and bar open at 6 p.m.; shows start at 7 p.m.

• March 5: "An Evening with the Legends of Radio: Live & Unscripted." $100 general admission.

• March 19: "The Godmother of Rock & Roll: Sister Rosetta Tharpe" (2011). $7 general admission.

WellRED Comedy Tour

April 1-2: "Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder, along with his WellRED comedy tour cohorts Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan perform, 8 p.m. Doors and bar open at 7. General admission is $30; meet-and-greet package, $50.

A full schedule and tickets are available at RonRobinsonTheater.org.

Country singer Jason Aldean, comedian Kevin Hart and comedy duo Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short are bringing shows to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Democrat-Gazette file photos)







Country singer Jason Aldean, comedian Kevin Hart and comedy duo Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short are bringing shows to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Country singer Jason Aldean, comedian Kevin Hart and comedy duo Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short are bringing shows to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Democrat-Gazette file photos)





