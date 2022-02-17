This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Who is represented?

According to Arkansas Trucking Association President Lane Kidd, the group is in support of a five-cent increase on the diesel-fuel tax in Arkansas.

Anyone who has ever driven on any of the Arkansas interstate systems can testify that there is no shortage of semis passing through on any given day. The number must be in the thousands.

These trucks all pay into the IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) and pay tax on the fuel that they consume while passing through the state.

My question is how much money is generated every day by these trucks, and where is this money going?

Who does the Arkansas Trucking Association represent? Apparently not the truckers.

JIM RUDDY

Jacksonville