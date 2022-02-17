Freshman's threes help carry Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven three-pointers to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) overcome a slow start against the Commodores (13-12, 5-8).

It was close most of the way but Vandy had no answer for Auburn's two star big men.

The 6-10 Smith was 7 of 10 from three-point range while Kessler handled much of the work inside. Kessler blocked seven shots and had seven rebounds while shooting 8 of 10.

Auburn also got 12 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds from Wendell Green Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC's leading scorer, almost kept pace with Smith. He led Vandy with 29 points and made 14 of 16 free throws. Jordan Wright scored 15.

The Commodores got off to a great start, scoring the first 11 points -- with a technical against Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl as a bonus. The Tigers closed the gap with Smith's 12 consecutive points.

They didn't take their first lead until the final minute of the first half but went into the locker room up 42-38.

The Tigers made 17 of 24 shots in the second half, a torrid 70.8%.

Commodores starting guard Rodney Chatman missed the game with a hamstring injury. Coach Jerry Stackhouse went with three big men, starting graduate transfer center Liam Robbins for the first time. He had played in only three games and totaled one point coming off a foot injury but scored seven in this one.

In other Top 25 games Wednesday, Zach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged 70-64 victory over Northwestern. Capping a stretch of eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4) shot 45% from the floor and committed 14 turnovers -- a sluggish performance by one of the country's most efficient teams. But they held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and controlled the glass with a 39-34 rebounding advantage. ... Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half and finished with 13 rebounds, as 11th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 7 Baylor 83-73, completing a regular-season series sweep of the reigning national champion Bears. Bryson Williams added 17 points for Tech (20-6, 9-4 Big 12). Adonis Arms scored 15 points, and Terrence Shannon had 14 points and five assists. James Akinjo had 18 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 9-4). ... Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers' game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights beat No. 12 Illinois 70-59 for their fourth consecutive win over a ranked team. The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten). ... Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 24 UConn beat Seton Hall 70-65. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points. Seton Hall (15-9, 6-8) had won three of its last four games. Kadary Richmond, who had 27 points in the teams' first meeting in early January, had 13 points. Jamir Harris added 15 points, Jared Rhoden had 14 points and Myles Cale scored 11 for the Pirates. ... Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead No. 25 Alabama to a 80-75 win over Mississippi State. Charles Bediako scored 15 points. Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC). Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7) with 22 points and four assists. D.J. Jeffries and Cam Carter each scored 15 points.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In women's Top 25 games Wednesday night, Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 14 Texas used a smothering defensive effort to beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48, snapping the Big 12 leading Cyclones' five-game win streak. Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals as she locked down Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens over the first three quarters as Texas pulled away. Joens scored 18 to become Iowa State's career scoring leader, but struggled most of the game to find her shot and committed six turnovers. She now has 2,156, passing Angie Welle, who scored 2,149 from 1999-2002, Texas (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) has rebounded from a three-game losing streak with three consecutive wins. Texas swept the regular season matchup with the Cyclones (21-4, 10-3), holding Iowa State under 50 points both times. ... Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles for the second game in a row and No. 7 Baylor extended its three-decade winning streak over TCU with a 80-55 victory. Egbo had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and also had three blocked shots. Smith had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Lewis added 14 points for the Bears (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) and Ja'Mee Asberry had 11 points. TCU (6-16, 2-11) has lost 32 consecutive games in the series against the Bears since 1990, and plays them again Saturday. ... Vivian Gray scored 35 points to reach 2,000 in her career, Taylah Thomas had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Texas Tech beat No. 7 Oklahoma 97-87 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Gray, who was 12 of 24 from the field, entered needing 28 points to reach the milestone. She reached the mark on a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the first of her 10 points in the frame. Texas Tech attempted 22 free throws in the fourth quarter, making 13 in the final minute.