German dictionary adjusts ‘Jew’ entry

BERLIN — The leading dictionary of standard German has changed its definition of Jew, or “Jude” in German, after a recent update caused an uproar in the country’s Jewish community.

The Duden dictionary had recently added an explanation to its online edition saying that “occasionally, the term Jew is perceived as discriminatory because of the memory of the National Socialist use of language. In these cases, formulations such as Jewish people, Jewish fellow citizens or people of the Jewish faith are usually chosen.”

This explanation led to an outcry from leading Jewish groups and individuals who stressed that identifying themselves or being called Jews is not discriminatory

The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Joseph Schuster, said last week that for him, the word “Jew” is neither a swear word nor discriminatory.

The publisher of Duden reacted to the criticism and updated the definition to reflect the input.