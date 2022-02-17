Get to know: D-line target Jalen Thompson

Junior defensive lineman Jalen Thompson recently named Arkansas in his top 10 and is looking to visit Fayetteville in March.

Thompson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Detroit Cass Tech High School, announced Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, Georgia and Vanderbilt as his top schools on Feb. 4.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Thompson a 4-star prospect.

He had 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures as a junior.

Nickname: JT

Coach Sam Pittman is: A great head coach, has an organized program and knows what he is doing

Funniest football moment: When I got my first sack

I'm happiest when I: Work out

Favorite NFL player: Chase Young

Favorite music: Mostly Detroit artists

Must-watch TV: SpongeBob SquarePants

Do you love or hate rollercoasters? Love rollercoasters

How would you spend $1 million: Invest half, give some to my parents, get things I need and some things I want

My two pet peeves are: People who like to eat loud, and who have a bad attitude all the time

My hidden talent is: I know how to DJ

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because you really can’t go wrong with anything there

I will never ever eat: Onions or tomatoes

Favorite junk food: Airhead bites or beef jerky

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Strawberry cheesecake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Mustard and noodles

My dream date is: Kennedy Cymone

I’m terrified of: Super big animals

Hobbies: Listening to music, working out, playing the game

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

Role model and why: My father, because he is a self-entrepreneur and doesn’t rely on anyone

Three words to describe me: Humble, smart, competitive