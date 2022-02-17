Get to know: D-line target Jalen Thompson

Junior defensive lineman Jalen Thompson recently named Arkansas in his top 10 and is looking to visit Fayetteville in March.
Thompson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Detroit Cass Tech High School, announced Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, Georgia and Vanderbilt as his top schools on Feb. 4.
National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Thompson a 4-star prospect.
He had 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures as a junior.
Nickname: JT
Coach Sam Pittman is: A great head coach, has an organized program and knows what he is doing
Funniest football moment: When I got my first sack
I'm happiest when I: Work out
Favorite NFL player: Chase Young
Favorite music: Mostly Detroit artists
Must-watch TV: SpongeBob SquarePants
Do you love or hate rollercoasters? Love rollercoasters
How would you spend $1 million: Invest half, give some to my parents, get things I need and some things I want
My two pet peeves are: People who like to eat loud, and who have a bad attitude all the time
My hidden talent is: I know how to DJ
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because you really can’t go wrong with anything there
I will never ever eat: Onions or tomatoes
Favorite junk food: Airhead bites or beef jerky
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Strawberry cheesecake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Mustard and noodles
My dream date is: Kennedy Cymone
I’m terrified of: Super big animals
Hobbies: Listening to music, working out, playing the game
The one thing I could not live without is: My family
Role model and why: My father, because he is a self-entrepreneur and doesn’t rely on anyone
Three words to describe me: Humble, smart, competitive