Grants awarded for area programs

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services awarded $502,838.41 in grants to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs.

Funds were awarded to 183 schools, school districts and conservation districts in 65 Arkansas counties, including southeast Arkansas locations.

These grants are funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through fines collected from hunting and fishing violations. Only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used as grant funding for that county, according to a news release.

Area recipients include:

Jefferson County -- White Hall High School, $9,824.18 to purchase AYSSP (Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program) supplies; White Hall High School, $1,234.30 to purchase materials to build an outdoor bed/garden for observation purposes.

Arkansas County -- Stuttgart School District, $9,894.77 for AYSSP supplies.

Bradley County -- Hermitage High School, $1,567.50 for AYSSP materials.

Chicot County -- Lakeside School District, $5,053.48 for FINS (Fishing in the Natural State) equipment to include: rods and reels, hooks, ice chest, folding chairs and bottled water.

Drew County -- Drew County Conservation District, $2,197.42 to purchase materials for project WHEP (National Wildlife Habitat Education Program); Drew County Conservation District, $1,432.70 to purchase ANASP (Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program) materials; Drew Central High School, $1,598.40 to purchase items for an outdoor classroom to include bird feeders, houses, potting soil and plants.

Grant County -- Sheridan School District, $1,015 to purchase AYSSP materials; Poyen School District, $1,015 to purchase AYSSP materials.

Lincoln County -- Star City School District, $1,454.15 to purchase an outdoor event tent and fake grass for an outdoor classroom.

"Contrary to what some Arkansans may think, the AGFC never sees a single penny from citations our officers write," AGFC Director Austin Booth said. "Instead, that money is invested in the children of that county to help instill that love of the outdoors that makes Arkansans unique."

All schools in the state are eligible to participate in the program. The funding has helped schools create and maintain archery, fishing and competitive shooting sports programs. Schools also have used the money to help improve wildlife education by purchasing educational materials, materials for the creation of indoor and outdoor habitats, lab supplies, and field trips to AGFC nature and education centers.

Conservation districts have used the funding to help promote wildlife conservation awareness in the communities by hosting environmental education days and fishing derbies for children of all ages.

"Arkansans are fortunate to live in a state with abundant wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities," said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "There is so much we can learn just by getting out and experiencing the wonders found in nature all around us. These grants not only help broaden minds and economic development, but they also provide opportunities for volunteerism and community involvement, all of which make us a more attractive state for business and pleasure."

Outdoor education plays a vital role in understanding the need for conservation and participation in the outdoors, according to AGFC Chief of Education Tabbi Kinion.

"The AGFC is happy to partner with Rural Services on this program," Kinion said. "Thousands of Arkansas students will be outdoors or having hands-on experiences in nature centers, learning and perfecting skills. These grants offer the opportunity to learn about wildlife habitat and conservation as part of the Arkansas school experience."

For details and a list of award recipients and program narratives, visit https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/grant-recipients.