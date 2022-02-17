Hiring reviewer picked for LR airport

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission's personnel committee selected a partner at the law firm of Wright Lindsey Jennings to review hiring and human resource practices, a probe triggered by allegations that an open supervisory position was filled with a white candidate despite a Black candidate initially scoring more qualified.

Jane A. Kim, who specializes in employment law, was one of three lawyers the commission's regular outside attorneys recommended in an email sent to the three-member personnel committee on Friday.

"Very experienced employment defense attorney," Amber Bagley, a director at Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus, the airport's regular outside firm, said in an email to committee chairwoman Tiffany Mays O'Guinn and committee members John Rutledge and Jill Floyd, who is the commission chairman. "She has handled investigations on similar employment matters."

Bagley's firm withdrew from the review last week after commission member Bill Walker questioned the firm's impartiality in the review and Floyd questioned how the firm should be paid.

The withdrawal led to a hastily arranged commission meeting last week and a change to the contract with the Cross firm to remove the roles of the airport executive director, Bryan Malinowski, and the deputy executive director, Tom Clarke, in seeking a special counsel to conduct the review.

Their roles in the hiring practices and associated human resources policies are part of the review.

Bagley's email contained two other names: Susan Kendall, who previously worked for Bagley's firm but now operates her own practice in Rogers, and Nate Read, a member of the Mitchell Williams law firm who also practices employment law in Northwest Arkansas.

The Little Rock firm of Wright Lindsey and Jennings was selected and voted on with no discussion.

The review was spurred by allegations from the airport's former operations director, Charles E. Jones, who was fired in December, with Malinowski saying their management styles weren't "in sync." Malinowski has also said race didn't play a role in the decision to fill the supervisory position.

Jones, a retired Air Force non-commissioned officer, sent an email to Walker and Floyd in December, days after his dismissal, alleging that Malinowski told him to hire a white candidate for an open position even though he scored a Black candidate as more qualified.

At its regular January meeting, the commission met privately for nearly three hours before reconvening in public to vote to instruct the airport's outside counsel to "review our hiring and associated [human resource] policies to ensure that all policies and procedures have been followed in the last quarter and they would alert us if they need to make any changes to that." The motion also asked counsel to determine whether it had a conflict and alert the commission if so.

Jones, who is white, spent 14 years at Clinton National as its operations director before his Dec. 10 ouster, according to the email, which he sent on Dec. 17.