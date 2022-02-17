Sections
Basketball Podcast of Mid-America

Hogs continue to roll with Top 25 showdown up next

by Andrew Joseph, Bob Holt, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 7:45 p.m.

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Bob Holt, Andrew Joseph and Matt Jones discuss the Razorbacks' games against Alabama and Missouri last week. 

This episode also includes discussion about the upcoming game against No. 16 Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify


