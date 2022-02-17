Happy birthday: This solar return finds you ever on the search for new sensations. Discovery is a pleasure; pleasure leads to gratitude; gratitude makes your life prayer in motion. Your range of perspective widens with an excursion to the top.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Despite your feeling of shyness, you are still expected to make a presentation, introduction or sales pitch. You will need to do this work more than once, so get started right away. The sooner you begin, the sooner you will succeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A partner or colleague is going through changes that make you wonder about your future together. It's like you're moving forward and they're in the rear-view. Don't jump to conclusions just yet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will question an idea or attitude you've accepted for years. While you may wonder "why did it take me so long?" you can be sure that this would have caused you pain if you had asked the question in another era.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll feel moved to help out someone close to you, but there's only so much you can do. Offer assistance until the other person can handle it on their own, then back off to show you trust them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The clarity of your mind will amaze you. Your untrue beliefs will be exposed. You will build new logical pathways that support your pursuit of a fantastic goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The project has become convoluted with so many cooks. This calls for a return to basics. It will take a few days for you to sort out issues, then you will create a new plan that honors your original intent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because others' wants seem more urgent than your own, you are tempted to give in to them. But that may set the stage for subtle manipulation. Take a stand to prevent future conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're dealing with a tricky personal issue. Information is lacking. There is no way you can know the whole story now or ever. In this situation, all you can do is go with the feeling and respond with as much love as you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're doing a good deed for someone but consider why you are doing it. Eliminate ego-driven motives. When you carry this out for the right reasons, you'll be rewarded with great joy and luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Following the schedule feels repetitive. Everything is so familiar. An element of intrigue would shake things up, or it may be enough just to include someone new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You consider work essential to your well-being. You believe you are here to serve and contribute. It's hard for you to imagine how anyone could feel otherwise, but they do, and you'll be challenged to accept it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may think the drama is unnecessary, but frequently a dramatic person is satisfying a need in the best way they know how. If you can remain detached, there is entertainment value in this.