Hot Springs board awards contract for waterline from Lake Ouachita

HOT SPRINGS -- The $9,167,669 contract the Hot Springs Board of Directors awarded Belt Construction Inc. on Tuesday night puts under contract all of the overland route for the Lake Ouachita water supply project's raw waterline.

The city said it's still in negotiations with Entergy Arkansas on construction methods that will take the 17-mile line across upper Lake Hamilton and several of its tributaries. The large-diameter line will gravity flow Lake Ouachita water from the intake the city is building above Blakely Mountain Dam to the treatment plant it's building on Little Mazarn Road in south Garland County.

The upper segment will cross Lake Hamilton near the right of way for Entergy's overhead transmission line, north of the U.S. 270 west bridge. The middle segment will cross Mazarn Creek, and the lower will cross Little Mazarn Creek before pivoting east to the new plant.

The city had hoped to float and sink the line across the lake bed, a method that would save millions of dollars in construction costs compared to boring the line under the lake bed. The former technique was used for two large-diameter lines that carry finished water from the city's Ouachita Water Treatment Plant on Cozy Acres Road.

The two pressurized transmission trunks cross the Bull Bayou arm of Lake Hamilton en route to the storage tank on Music Mountain, carrying water collected by the city's intake on upper Lake Hamilton and treated at the Ouachita Water Treatment Plant.

Entergy said it's evaluating the compatibility of the two methods with the license the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted it to use lakes Hamilton and Catherine for power generation. The 50-year license that took effect in March 2003 gives the utility authority over the lake bed and construction and recreational activities on the two lakes.

Entergy's FERC-approved shoreline management plan limits activity affecting sensitive fish spawning and nursery habitats. Maintenance dredging in established boat channels and vegetation removal are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, but the plan generally prohibits new dredge or fill activities in environmentally sensitive areas.

Entergy said no dredging or excavation is required for directional boring, which would allow the line to pass under environmentally sensitive areas.

City Manager Bill Burrough said Tuesday that a variety of methods will likely be used, including float and sink, directional boring and open cut excavation.

Burrough said directional boring will likely be required for the Mazarn Creek crossing, because leaving the line exposed could make it vulnerable to swift-moving debris during high-water events. Water rushes through the creek during periods of heavy rainfall.

"We're appreciative of Entergy and their willingness to help us come to an amenable crossing in each of those areas," Burrough said.

The contract the board awarded Belt Construction on Tuesday night included two noncontiguous sections totaling 4 miles of 42-inch welded steel pipe. The first will connect to the upper segment Belt completed last summer. It ties into the intake the city is building above Blakely Mountain Dam and runs more than 2 miles to an area near the Ouachita Water Treatment Plant. The contract included a cross-connection to the plant, which will give it two raw water sources when the intake is completed.

The second part goes from south of Mazarn Creek to Airport Road, the start of the 4.5-mile segment Kajacs Contractors Inc. was awarded in May. The $9,325,000 contract the board awarded Kajacs will span the distance from the Airport Road crossing to the new plant on Little Mazarn Road.

McKee Utility Contractors Inc. of Oklahoma was awarded the $10,458,975 contract in July for the 5.6-mile segment from west of the Lake Hamilton crossing to north of Mazarn Creek, near Timberlake Drive.

Burrough told the board competition between the three contractors has helped keep the water supply project under its more than $100 million budget. Belt, McKee and Kajacs all bid on the contract the board awarded Tuesday night. According to the tabulation of bids provided to the board, Belt offered the lowest price. The $10,233,128 bid Cleary Construction Inc. of Kentucky submitted was the next lowest.

"We've been fortunate to have three really good contractors that are bidding against each other for each one of these contracts," Burrough said.

Major Capital Projects Manager Todd Piller told the board Belt's $9.2 million bid was 20% lower than Crist Engineers, the city's utilities consultant, estimated.

The $109 million bond issue the board authorized in 2020 is paying for most of the supply project. According to a report the city finance department provided Wednesday, $42.3 million of the debt has been encumbered, with $10 million paid to date.

The $20 million bond issue the board authorized in 2018 paid for the $4,769,153 contract the board awarded Belt for the more than 2-mile upper segment of the raw waterline in August 2020. It also paid $2,824,775 of the $4,431,775 contract the board awarded Kajacs for the first section of the more than 12-mile long finished waterline in September 2020.