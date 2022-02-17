Illinois State familiar with playing Van Horn's Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball program has a feisty season-opening opponent headed to Northwest Arkansas.

Illinois State, which has provided the Razorback football program nice transfers like John Ridgeway and Nathan Bax in recent years, has also taken away from the Hogs. The Redbirds notched an 8-7 win over Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium early in the covid-canceled 2020 season.

The No. 4 Razorbacks (50-13 in 2021) and Illinois State (23-24) open the 2022 season with a three-game set at Baum-Walker Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 3p.m. Friday at 3 p.m.

Arkansas has not announced its rotation, but the projected pitching matchup for that game is Arkansas 6-2 right-hander Connor Noland against Illinois State 6-2 right-hander Jordan Lussier.

The Redbirds were scheduled to board buses early this morning in an effort to beat a scheduled snowstorm and start their 7.5-hour trip to Fayetteville. They aim to be undaunted by the trappings of the opening weekend, which will include recognizing the 100th anniversary of Razorback baseball, and the grand opening of the $27 million Hunt Center

"I told our guys, 'You go in someplace and you act like you've been there before,'" Illinois State fourth-year Coach Steve Holm said Wednesday. "They're not allowed to be in awe of anything.

"I'm sure there's 50 million reasons to be in awe of this facility. But we're not going to tour it. We're just going to show up and do our thing and give them a good effort on the baseball field."

The Redbirds have a history of troubling baseball powers in their home stadiums.

In 2019, Illinois State took the last of a three-game set at No. 1 Vanderbilt by the score of 7-3 in a year the Commodores went on to beat Michigan for the College World Series title. Holm's debut crew also qualified for the NCAA Louisville Regional and downed Indiana (8-7) and the host Cardinals (4-2) before dropping two in a row to Louisville.

The 2020 Redbirds took the finale of a four-game set at No. 23 Oklahoma, 7-5, 10 days before nipping the No. 13 Razorbacks.

"Since we've been here, we've done well in environments such as this," Holm said. "Obviously they're a top 4 or 5 program in the country. ... But ultimately, going into those top five places, our guys have played well in the past.

"So I think our guys on this club, there were quite a few of those guys who were there in 2020 right before the whole thing shut down. Our guys are accustomed to playing in those environments, and we've continued to put them in situations like that. I think our guys relish those opportunities."

Illinois State still has four position players and four pitchers who were involved in the 2020 upset of Arkansas, which had opened 7-0 before being swept by Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor in Houston. Those Razorbacks lost five in a row before winning their final four games prior to the covid shutdown.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn touted the Redbirds while previewing the team's schedule on a Swatter's Club video conference last week.

"Our non-conference schedule at home, we're playing teams that are picked to finish really high in their league," Van Horn said. "Illinois State, I know they're in the top three."

In fact, the Redbirds were projected to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference in voting by league coaches behind powerhouse Dallas Baptist and Indiana State.

Veteran Redbirds right-handers Colin Wyman, Connor Peplow, Erik Kubiatowicz and Derek Salata, who is scheduled to start Sunday's 1 p.m. finale, combined to allow 10 hits and 3 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Razorbacks on March 3, 2020. The quartet of Ryan Cermak, Jake McCaw, Jordan Libman and Kyle Soberano went 3 for 12 with a run scored and two RBI in the 8-7 win over the Hogs.

Cermak, an outfielder, and first baseman McCaw were selected to the preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference team after being first-team All-MVC choices last season. McCaw hit .367, including .417 in MVC play last year, while Cermak was named the league's defensive player of the year while hitting .284 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

The Redbirds are coming off a losing season in which they were swept in a three-game set at Oklahoma State, lost 3 of 4 at Southeast Missouri State, lost 3 of 4 at Missouri, and were swept at No. 7 East Carolina in some of their non-conference action.

"This is a group that's hungry," Holm said. "They're not happy with how last year went. This time last year ... covid hit this club pretty hard. We had at this point I think three of our top eight arms were already out. And then we lost our best player, who was Joe Butler -- he hit a big home run at Arkansas, that 2020 team, he was our four-hole hitter. We lost him to a broken hand. We lost our leadoff guy to an injury. Then all of a sudden the season was upside-down."

Illinois State will open with 13 consecutive road games, including a three-game set at Arkansas State in a couple of weeks, before its home opener against Purdue on March 17.

Holm said he phoned Van Horn soon after the 2020 game to talk about setting up an early season series.

"We obviously need to play places on the road to start and I've always tried to schedule that marquee series every year," Holm said. "We're in a league that allows you to get in RPI-wise, into the postseason, without winning your conference tournament. So with that, you've got to have some weekends and I like the way they play the game. I like going in there because they're respectful of the other team. I think our team plays the same way."

Holm said he respects Van Horn's rise through the ranks and how his teams act and play.

"Obviously he's got that place rocking," he said. "Like I said earlier, it's a top four or five place every year no matter what and you're splitting hairs on who you think is the best program.

"But ultimately, a ton of respect on my side. But I do like playing them because I enjoy the way the play. I don't think they're out there running their mouths or anything like that. It's good, hard-nosed baseball and at the end of the game, they're going to play hard and they're going to give you a great effort and I'm certainly hoping we do the same for them."

College baseball

ILLINOIS STATE AT NO. 4 ARKANSAS

WHEN 3 p.m. Friday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

2021 RECORDS Illinois State 23-34; Arkansas 50-13

TV None



