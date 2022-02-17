• Paislee Shultis, a then-4-year-old girl who disappeared in July 2019 from Spencer, N.Y., was found in a "dark and wet" space behind a staircase during a warrant search at her biological father's home in Saugerties, N.Y., nearly 175 miles away, police say.

• Bryan Pellham, 35, faces a felony terrorism charge after police in Bolivar, Mo., say he threatened to kill his son's junior varsity basketball coach during a game last month.

• Alexander Vasilyev, who during his first shift as a security guard at Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia, used a ballpoint pen to draw eyes on two of the faceless subjects of "Three Figures," a 1932-34 painting by artist Anna Leporskaya that was on loan, has been suspended, an official said.

• Dr. Deborah Birx, now a senior fellow at the George W. Bush Institute, says she has written a memoir, to be released in April, about her time as the White House coronavirus task force coordinator during the Trump administration to "expose the true cost of mistakes that were made at all levels of the federal government, but I also clarify the things that went right."

• Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, announced a day after he returned from a visit to the United Arab Emirates that he tested positive for the coronavirus, has mild symptoms and plans to work from home.

• Kris Linto, who was at a beach in Sydney, Australia, and saw a 15-foot great white shark fatally attack a male swimmer, said the shark "looked like a car just landed in the water."

• Taiki Endo, a keeper at the Satsukiyama Zoo in Osaka, Japan, said zoo wombat Wain, gauged to be 32 years and 86 days old and recently recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest living wombat in captivity, "leads a healthy life" and is friendly to people.

• Greg Purdy, an employee at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California, said a man who climbed over a railing on an observation deck and slipped and fell 75 feet into a hard-to-reach area, was rescued by firefighters and suffered only minor injuries.

• Anna DeBattiste, with the Summit County Rescue Group, said a mother and son who were skiing in Loveland Pass, Colo., were involved in an avalanche that swept the son off a 50-foot cliff, adding that the son was "very lucky" because his mother found him with only minor injuries buried in waist-deep snow.