January retail sales up 3.8%, despite inflation

NEW YORK -- Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation.

Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a much bigger increase than economists had expected. Though inflation helped boost that figure, most of January's gain reflected more purchases, not higher prices.

Last month's increase was the largest since last March, when most households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. The fact that consumer spending remains brisk even after government stimulus has faded -- enhanced unemployment aid ended in September -- suggests that Americans' pay is rising enough to drive a healthy pace of spending and economic growth.

Still, those trends could also further accelerate high inflation, which has become the biggest threat to the economy and the reason the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates several times this year beginning in March.

Matthew Sherwood, global economist with the Economist Intelligence Unit, said the data shows how U.S. consumers have borne the brunt of inflationary pressures and supply chain problems.

"A significant factor in January's strong performance is that retailers have been more readily able to pass on higher costs to their customers, particularly in terms of motor vehicles, home furnishings, home improvement and clothing," Sherwood said.

"It is no surprise then that U.S. consumers are in a grumpy mood."

"Consumers say they are worried about inflation, but they continue to spend," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. "Job growth is strong, wages are increasing and household wealth is way up thanks to rapidly rising home values and, until recently, stock prices."

While the retail sales data aren't adjusted for price changes, which makes the figures appear larger, the report suggests consumer spending in the first quarter got off to a better-than-expected start even after accounting for faster inflation.

"The data are signaling ongoing strong demand for goods -- although retail activity is also seeing a solid lift from high prices," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. The readings "are sending a positive signal for household spending in January, even as omicron effects persisted last month."

The broad-based advance illustrates how an improving labor market has helped consumers continue to spend despite decades-high inflation and a collapse in confidence. Still, manufacturers are struggling to keep up, with factory output rising just modestly in January.

Taken over the past year, retail sales increased roughly 13%. Sales at gas stations jumped by about a third in the one-year period leading up to January, while sales at restaurants and bars jumped by about 25%.

Retail sales rose solidly across the spectrum in January. Sales at general merchandise stores rose 3.6% and at department stores 9.2%. Purchases at furniture and home furnishings stores increased 7.2%. Automotive sales climbed 5.7%. Online sales jumped 14.5%.

Restaurants were an outlier in January: Sales fell 0.9%, likely a reflection of many people refraining from dining out at a time when reported omicron infections were exploding.

Gasoline sales fell 1.3%, possibly a result of the cost and cases of omicron, which rose in tandem, according to Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.

Since the pandemic started two years ago, spending has continued to be heavily weighted toward goods -- things that people can own. But as covid-19 cases decline, Americans are expected to begin spending more on concerts, movies and dinners out.

NOT A COMPLETE PICTURE

At the same time, Wednesday's retail report covers only about one-third of overall consumer spending; it doesn't include such services as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets.

Data on inflation-adjusted personal spending and overall services spending will be out next week, offering a fuller picture of consumer outlays in the month.

The New York clothing company Untuckit has registered a rebound in recent weeks, with more people preparing for an eventual return to the office, said Aaron Sanandres, the chief executive officer and a co-founder.

"I am optimistic that this time there is a bit more momentum," Sanandres said.

The omicron variant that emerged in late November caused widespread worker shortages, with many employees calling in sick. Yet the wave of the most recent variant appears to have been short-lived. Reported infections began to decline by mid-January as fast as they rose late last year. Cases have plunged from 436,000 a day two weeks ago to 136,000 Monday.

January's robust increase in retail purchases followed gains in October and November before a sharp drop in December, a month when sales are normally high. By January, despite surging inflation -- consumer prices soared 7.5% last month from 12 months earlier -- Americans appeared ready to renew spending.

RETAILER EARNINGS REPORTS

The strong January report comes as major retailers, including Walmart, are set to release their fiscal fourth-quarter financial figures, starting as early as today. Bryan Eshelman, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners, believes the earnings reports, which cover November through January, will be strong as stores have been able to wield their pricing power. But he questions whether consumers will continue to pay full price or go back to their old behaviors of waiting for a sale.

"Will retailers be willing to have the discipline to hold the line?" he asked.

The volatility in retail sales data is also emerging after the pandemic and related supply crunches drastically altered the behavior of Americans, particularly at the end of 2021. Major retailers urged people to shop early to avoid shortages, and Americans did, in huge numbers.

Services spending, at least in some sectors, is rising along with goods purchases. Joseph Aquino, who runs a real estate services firm in New York, says leasing activity for retail spaces is picking up, recovering from a steep downturn in that sector.

Still, the sector's recovery has a long way to go. Rents on Madison Avenue had ranged from $1,500 to $1,800 a square foot before the pandemic, Aquino said. Now, the same space is now going for between $600 to $800 per square foot.

"There is a sense of optimism," Aquino said. "People are realizing that the virus is slowly dissipating."

Information for this article was contributed by Anne D'Innocenzio and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and by Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post