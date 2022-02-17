Need a new plan

It is a travesty what the Little Rock Planning Commission is attempting to do to our city and to Bank OZK. The bank has scarcely settled into their $120 million dollar stunning, beautiful and iconic new headquarters building on Cantrell when the Planning Commission unanimously approves a car wash across the street. Talk about slapping a benefactor in the face! Our professional planning staff, with no axe to grind except good city planning, deemed the car wash inappropriate and recommended denial. There is something seriously wrong with the composition of this Commission if the staff recommendation can't garner a single vote. A C-4 zoned car wash doesn't belong in this location even without a magnificent neighbor across the street.

How can our mayor ask major developers and class A companies to spend tens of millions to come to Little Rock when he has packed a Planning Commission with members bent on insulting those who favor us with large, expensive and attractive developments?

Thankfully, the City Board can reverse this reprehensible action.

GENE PFEIFER

Little Rock

Impact on crime

The recent great idea to combat crime in Little Rock is to give money to 10 organizations that mostly benefit our youth in various ways. Throwing money at the crime problem in this way will not solve it. The problem is not youth in need of careers and activities.

The problem is the career criminal who will not work and who is continually released back into society to prey on the rest of us. We need to stop them. Only swift and sure punishment by courts and an aggressive police force will have an impact.

The people who run these well-meaning organizations will be the ones who benefit most. Sit back and watch the crime rate rise with this new program. But it does make us feel good.

CURTIS FESLER

Mountain View

Subtle changes

When did Asa become a RINO?

ROBERT KITTELSON

Powhatan

Not looking good

The elected officials we send to Washington may call themselves Representative or Senator but that does not describe their occupation. They are politicians and what they do cannot be described as Congress.

Politicians control and are controlled by time-honored traditions such as extortion, coercion, bribery and blackmail. Being a politician is the same as being in the mafia.

If our congressmen and women cannot clean house then I believe our nation is lost. It's not lost to invaders or migrants or insurrectionists but to con artists, thieves and criminals. Our current Congress could not pass a vote of confidence and I no longer have faith that my government will be there when I need it.

Restoring trust in our government will require courage and fortitude. Protecting our government from politicians requires term limits, campaign finance reform and a line item veto. Honest statesmen and women will not fear these changes. Politicians do.

TAMARA KELLEY

Springfield

Enough crime

Re John Flake's guest column. He is spot on. It's time for something to be done about about crime in our city and Flake has eloquently outlined the problem and put forth a reasonable solution.

It's past time for citizens to say enough is enough and for real leaders to come forward. This Edmund Burke quote is so appropriate: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

CHARLES WEST

Little Rock

Our strength united

Our country's democracy is based on a fundamental liberal philosophy. It originally brought together tolerance for a great range of religious beliefs while emphasizing the individual pursuit of life, liberty, and property. These concepts are embraced by intelligent Americans of yesterday and today. Our individual effort to accept these concepts gives our country a united strength that it needs. Within this thought and at the root of American democracy is the peaceful transfer of power.

PHIL GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village