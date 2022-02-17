Lions' Williams honored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Establishing his true point guard status by creating a team environment on the court and becoming a floor general with his scoring abilities, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Shawn Williams has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player of the Week.

Williams came up big in a 75-70 win over Alabama State University on Saturday. With step-back 3-pointers, deep NBA-range jumpers, and a variety of pull-up jump shots, Williams scored 15 points, going 3-of-6 from the field.

With the same mentality, Williams got a lot more aggressive against Alabama A&M University on Monday with 11 first-half points. Increasing his intensity in the second half, Williams had a hot hand, knocking down three 3-pointers. Williams scored 28 points in a loss, with 17 points coming in the second half. For the week, Williams averaged 21.5 points with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Williams and UAPB will host Prairie View A&M University at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena.