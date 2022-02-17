LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Smile Empty Soul, Jimbo Mathus, CeCe Winans on tap; Todd Snider cancels show





Smile Empty Soul, a rock band originally from Santa Clarita, Calif., along with opening act Autumn Academy, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($13; $10 SRO); Bad Habit performs at 8:45 p.m. Saturday ($10; $7 SRO) and Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show performs at 8:30 p.m. Sunday ($15; $10 SRO) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Theory of a Deadman, along with opening act Shaman's Harvest, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($29.50-$65) and Badfish (a tribute to Sublime), along with opening acts Kash'd Out and Dale and The Zoubs, perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday ($20-$40) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Red (the Acoustic Tour), along with opening act Keith Wallen (of Breaking Bad), performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($20 standing room only); Glowdiac Pisces, along with opening acts Manipadme, Haze, Ewell and Pineapplebeatz perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) and Joanne Shaw Taylor performs at 8 pm. Wednesday ($20 advance, $25 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Way Away, Or and DJ Ike perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) and Jimbo Mathus performs at 5:15 p.m. Sunday ($10 advance, $12 day of show) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Townsend performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and The Emily Fenton Band performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Troy Bennett's Graveyard Lips, Turquoise Tiger and Jeremiah James Baker perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday ($8) and Extinction AD, Severe Headwound and Victim of Your Dreams perform from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday ($12) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Ben & Doug perform from 8-11 p.m. today; Rockey "Don" Jones performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and DJ Doug Kramer performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; Craig Anthony perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and DJ King Akeem performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and Reverse Brunch & Day Party with the Brunch Brothers, featuring DJ Multi Talented & BJ the DJ perform from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Zach McKenzie performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Jason & Robby performs at 8 p.m. today, Dadbod performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Buh Jones performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com./jjslittlerock/.

◼️ Matt Gawlik performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrow.com.

MAUMELLE

Billy Masters, Luke Williams and friends play at an open jam at 7 p.m. today and the Midwestern Playboys perform from 9:15 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Thelma and the Sleaze, along with opening act Katy Guillen and The Drive, perform from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

ROLAND

Christine DeMeo performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Damon Mitchell performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

SHERWOOD

Chris Fulmer and Kish Moody perform an acoustic set at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by metal bands Dawn of Ascension and Eddie and the Defiantz at a benefit for Daniel Austin ($10) at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands perform at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Sam Allbright & the Southern Heat performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Gavin Harper performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Amber Violet performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Perry Mason Project performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Joseph Logue Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ R@ndom performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and The Rusty Roosters Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Shane Thornton performs at 8:30 p.m. today; Maximum Overdrive performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Mister Lucky performs at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com./jjsconway/.

EL DORADO

◼️ Glen Parker performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Joshua Stewart performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ The Southern Soul Red & Black Affair performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 866-7441; eldomad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️Invoke performs "The Adventures of Prince Achmed" at 8 p.m. today ($10); The Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($33) and The American Patchwork Quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (tickets range from $33 to $55) at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

◼️ Geoff Tate, the original lead singer of Queensryche, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($30) as part of the 30th anniversary tour of his "Empire" album at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442- 4226; georgesmajesticlounge. com.

◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORREST CITY

CeCe Winans performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the EACC Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets are $44, in person at the center ticket office, online or by phone. (870) 633-4480, Extension 352; eacc.edu.

FORT SMITH

Kid Kentucky performs a tribute to Kid Rock at 8 p.m. Friday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $17 advance, $20 the day of the show. The Boys from Oklahoma (Trent Fletcher Band, Avery Stinnett, Gannon Fremin & Ccrev) perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 the day of the show. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Scott Bartlett (of Saving Abel) and Chris "CJ" Johnson (finalist on "American Idol") perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $10 in advance, $20 at the door. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ The John Calvin Brewer Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and The Ghost Town Blues Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; The Parker Francis Band performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and The John Calvin Brewer Band performs from 6-10 p.m. Sunday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ The Stardust Big Band performs from 3-5:45 p.m. Sunday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $10, students K-12 free. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Total Rewind, featuring Jessica & Rich, performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-400.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Derek Herndon performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Canvas performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and Kathy and the Kidz perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday ($10) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Monty Russell performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and The Kyle Thompson Duo performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600.

MORRILTON

◼️ No Deal performs at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Jack Fancy performs at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

◼️ East End performs from 8-11 p.m. Saturday and Greg Ward performs from 8-11 p.m. Sunday at Sierra Tavern, 1110 W. Broadway St., Morrilton, (207) 680-2163.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Modeling performs from 6:30-8 p.m. today at Rapp's Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home, (870) 424-7277.

PARAGOULD

Hot Licks and Sass! (Allen Wooldridge, Kenz, B Money & The Preacher Man featuring Drive South) perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15) at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson, Paragould, (870) 809-1041; collinstheatre.com.

POSTPONEMENTS

Alabama, who were to have performed Feb. 11 at Simmons Bank Arena, postponed the show until March 27 "due to several positive covid-19 test results within the Alabama band."

TICKETS

◼️ Jason Aldean brings his "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour," along with opening acts Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver, to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Sept. 22, and tickets, ranging from $49.75 to $149.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ "Black Panther" Live in Concert, conducted by Anthony Parnther, will be presented April 15 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, from $25 to $75, go on sale at noon Friday at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. There will be a screening of the complete film with the score performed live.

◼️ Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, along with opening act Tracy Byrd, perform May 26 at MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado. Tickets, ranging from $44 to $84, went on sale Feb. 11 at (870) 444-3007 or tix.eldormad.com.



