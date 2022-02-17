Police beat: LR motorist facing gun, drug charges;Stolen gun found after police chase;Car leads to arrest of Sherwood man





LR motorist facing gun, drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who they say had drugs and a stolen firearm, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Aaron Burton, 27, of Maumelle around 3:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Baseline Road after discovering his license was suspended and there was a warrant for his arrest.

Burton is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving of a firearm and two drug charges for possession, all felonies, as well as a traffic citation for driving on a suspended license.

Stolen gun found after police chase

A Little Rock man faces a felony charge after police say he had a stolen firearm when was arrested after a pursuit Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Jaden Lee, 20, was the passenger in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a pursuit with Little Rock police around 5:15 p.m. When the vehicle came to a stop near 2500 Spring St., Lee stayed inside, telling officers he had a firearm.

Lee was arrested without incident, and police found a disassembled Glock 19 pistol in the front passenger floorboard that had been reported stolen in Little Rock.

Lee faces a felony charge of theft by receiving of a firearm.

Car leads to arrest of Sherwood man

Sherwood police arrested a man Tuesday night who they say had a stolen vehicle and a stolen pistol in his possession, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Nicholas Cruz, 42, of Sherwood, just before midnight after finding him with a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sherwood.

Cruz is charged with theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a certain person, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession.



