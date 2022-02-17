Making a splash: Wade has his way again with Missouri





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas starting forward Trey Wade put up a lot of zeroes the previous two games before the Razorbacks played at Missouri on Tuesday night.

Wade, a 6-6 senior transfer from Wichita State, was 0 of 4 from the field against Auburn and Alabama, attempted 0 free throws, scored 0 points and had 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocked shots with two rebounds and one turnover in a combined 18 minutes.

"He needed to have a big night," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said. "Because he was starting to earn a new nickname, 'Box Score,' if he didn't jump up there and do something."

Wade did plenty on Tuesday night, and if he has a new nickname, it should be "Mizzou Killer" after helping Arkansas pound the Tigers for the second time this season.

Wade filled up the box score in all the right places in No. 23 Arkansas' 76-57 victory at Mizzou Arena with 12 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes.

The zero Wade had was a good one -- no turnovers -- and he hit 5 of 7 shots and 2 of 2 free throws.

It was Wade's best game since he had a season-high 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots when the Razorbacks beat Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12 at Walton Arena. He hit 7 of 10 shots and 2 of 3 free throws in 32 minutes.

Wade is averaging 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in two games against Missouri. In the other 24 games he's played, he's averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds.

The 68 minutes Wade has been on the court against Missouri, the Razorbacks have outscored the Tigers by 62 points.

Wade scored more points in the rematch with Missouri than he had the previous five games when he had 11.

"Just trying to figure it out," Wade said of putting together a complete game on Tuesday night. "Whenever I get in a drought, it's just a matter of me figuring it out.

"(Tuesday night) I got it done. Now I have to keep that going."

What Musselman said he most wanted to see from Wade was more rebounding than the one each he had against Auburn and Alabama.

The 11 rebounds at Missouri were Wade's most since the 2019-20 season when he had 15 against Oklahoma and 11 against Temple and Nebraska-Omaha.

"I thought he did a great job pounding the backboards," Musselman said. "His thing every timeout is, 'Well Coach, I blocked out my man,' and he's right. His man never was rebounding.

"But I said, 'Well, you've got to block out and rebound. We can't have four guys blocking out and the ball's bouncing. Somebody's got to go get it.'

"I thought he did a good job blocking out and pursuing the basketball, and we need him to do that. He was much more aggressive for whatever reason against (Missouri) coach (Cuonzo) Martin's team."

Wade took Arkansas' first four shots and hit two.

"It wasn't like we were calling plays for him," Musselman said. "I think he came out with an aggressive mindset, which really helps us."

Wade said he made it a point to get more rebounds.

"Just wanted the ball," Wade said. "I get in the habit of just boxing out, and it kind of has a way of making you lazy on the boards.

"So I tried to change my mindset, and enough was enough. I had to take the challenge."

Wade said on Arkansas' postgame radio show that assistant coach Keith Smart talked to him about being more aggressive on offense.

"He said, 'Just take your shot,'" Wade said. "It takes pressure off other players and gets my rhythm going. I tried to look for good looks, and I just took them."

Wade had his first double-double at Arkansas and fourth of his career. He scored 10 points in the first half when the Razorbacks built a 46-27 lead.

"He put himself into the game early and made an impact from the jump," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams. "He just came in and did it."

Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

"At one point, I thought (Williams) was stealing all the rebounds," Wade said with a smile. "I thought I was never going to get some.

"We rely on him to do that, and he's done it. He always gets the job done. Kudos to him."

Kudos to Wade as well for the job he did defensively -- along with Williams, Stanley Umude and Kamani Johson on helping hold Missouri 6-8 junior Kobe Brown to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Brown, averaging a team-high 12.9 points, also had a rough time in Missouri's first game against Arkansas when he also was held to six points.

"Trey Wade was on him most of the game," Musselman said of Brown's struggles Tuesday night.

Wade's defense has kept him in the lineup despite his season scoring average of 3.7 points.

"He's a great talker," Williams said. "He's a great teammate. He's a great ball mover. He's a great hustler.

"All the small things like that, he's great at doing those.

"When he is scoring and rebounding and defending at a high level, it's just so much better for the team."

Musselman said Wade has emerged as a team leader while starting the last 11 games.

"When Trey's minutes increased and he became a starter, it allowed him to have a bigger voice and a bigger imprint on the team," Musselman said. "It's very difficult to be a team leader if you have a bit role.

"But I think when his role changed, his voice changed. His credibility in the locker room changed with an expanded role."





Arkansas’ Trey Wade nearly earned the nickname “Box Score” before Tuesday’s performance against Missouri, according to Coach Eric Musselman, after he had 0 points, 0 free throws, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 2 rebounds and 1 turnover in the previous two games against Auburn and Alabama. (AP/L.G. Patterson)





