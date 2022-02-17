Man dies in Pulaski County jail after medical distress

An inmate in the Pulaski County jail died Thursday morning as the result of a medical emergency, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said.

Willie Goodwin, 40, of Cabot told a nurse making rounds just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday that he wasn't feeling well, according to a news release from the agency. The nurse assessed Goodwin and decided to call for an ambulance.

While Goodwin waited for transport, his condition deteriorated and he collapsed, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Authorities performed CPR on Goodwin, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Burk would not give details about Goodwin's medical distress or any information about any pre-existing medical conditions, citing medical patient privacy laws.

The state Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

Goodwin was arrested Aug. 31, 2021, by officers with the Jacksonville Police Department. He had been held in the jail since Sept. 1 on charges of aggravated assault on a family member, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a certain person, the release states.