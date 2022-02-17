Man hit by train, dies in Texarkana

TEXARKANA -- A man died Monday after he was struck by a train at Ferguson and Siebert streets.

The investigation indicates that a westbound Union Pacific train was signaling its approach when the man walked out onto the tracks about 2:47 p.m. Monday and began walking with his back to the train, according to the Texarkana Police Department.

"The Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system, but the man was ultimately struck by the train," said Texarkana police Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.