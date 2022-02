ASHDOWN -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has temporarily closed access to the River Run West recreation area to make repairs to the Millwood Dam embankment.

The area will be closed until further notice, a Corps of Engineers spokesperson said. Because of safety concerns, access to the campgrounds, boat launch ramp and bank will not be allowed during the closure.

More information is available from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Millwood Project Office at (870) 898-3343.