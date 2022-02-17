Motorcycle accident in Miller County leaves Magnolia man dead

A man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 82, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Scott Wilson, 55, of Magnolia was westbound on a 2020 Harley Davidson just before 3 p.m. near Garland City in Miller County when the motorcycle left the roadway.

Wilson's motorcycle struck an embankment, causing him to be thrown off and suffer fatal injuries.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, a state trooper wrote in the report about the crash.