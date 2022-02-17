



• Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network's president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust's resignation Tuesday followed the end of an investigation concerning the relationship between ex-anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a memo from Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia. "The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo," Kilar said in the memo. WarnerMedia confirmed the memo but declined further comment. Chris Cuomo was fired after it was revealed in documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that his behind-the-scenes role helping craft his brother's response to harassment charges was more extensive than previously acknowledged. In Kilar's memo, he said, "I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read. ... We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally." Gollust fired back in a statement. "WarnerMedia's statement tonight is an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks," she said. "It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN's highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave." Gollust stayed at the network after Zucker's resignation earlier this month. "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," she said in a statement issued at the time. "Recently, our relationship changed during covid. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."

• Olympic champion Simone Biles said it was "THE EASIEST YES" when fellow athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine's Day."I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCE," the gymnast posted on Instagram. Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years. Owens, a Houston Texans safety, took a knee in a set of photos the most decorated gymnast of all time shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo and Biles was dressed in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger. More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles' oval-shaped diamond ring. "Ready for forever with you," Owens responded in her comments on Instagram.





This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows Allison Gollust, communications director for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in Troy, N.Y. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, WarnerMedia said that Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal probe found violations of news standards. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)







Olympic gymnast Simone Biles appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021. Biles confirmed on her social media account that she and Jonathan Owens are engaged. (AP Photo)







Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans NFL football team appears in 2021. (AP Photo)





