Investors watching for Walmart results

Wall Street will be looking to see if Walmart Inc.'s revenue sustained growth from pandemic-related stimulus and e-commerce spending when the company reports fourth-quarter and year-end earnings today.

The earnings results and related material will be available about 6 a.m. on Walmart's investor website.

Walmart executives will host a conference call with investors starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance during the quarter and fiscal year.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on Walmart's investor website about noon today.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect per-share earnings of $1.50 for the quarter and $6.42 for the fiscal year.

In last year's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, the Bentonville-based retailer lost 79 cents per share. It reported per-share earnings of $4.75 for fiscal 2021.

Walmart's shares fell 94 cents, or 0.63%, to close Wednesday at $133.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Serenah McKay

Walmart to try out plastic-bag options

Walmart Inc.'s efforts to reduce single-use plastics in its operations include testing alternatives to plastic bags in its curbside pickup and home delivery services in coming months.

A Walmart spokeswoman also confirmed reports Tuesday that Walmart plans to expand a test of reusable tote bags with its InHome customers in the Northeast "at some point" this year.

The company started testing the bags with Walmart InHome subscribers last fall out of a single store in the New York City metropolitan area.

InHome customers can choose to have their orders delivered directly to their kitchen refrigerator, with no bags used; on their doorstep, in which case the items would be in reusable bags; and in their garage or garage refrigerator, where delivery workers use a mix of reusable bags and totes as needed.

Walmart is still working on what alternatives to single-use plastic bags it will test in curbside pickup and home delivery this year, the spokeswoman said.

-- Serenah McKay

Index up to 765.34 after gain of 2.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 765.34, up 2.23.

"Minutes from the January Federal Open Market Committee meeting reassured investors who remain nervous about aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve to stem inflation as equities closed relatively flat despite strong economic data released early in the day," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.