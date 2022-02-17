Next Step withdraws rezoning request for Fort Smith shelter location

FORT SMITH -- Next Step Homeless Services decided to withdraw its request to rezone 1400 S. U St. from commercial heavy to a planned zoning district, which would've allowed for the construction of a homeless shelter.

City directors heard the announcement during their meeting Tuesday, which came as a surprise to many as Next Step was originally proposing to close its emergency day shelter to create private, noncongregate housing at the property. The organization heard various concerns from the community regarding potentially decreasing property values and increased numbers of homeless people traveling to the area to use Next Step's services.

Susan Tucker, Next Step board president, said the decision was made to withdraw the request due to the negative feedback the group heard from the community.

About 12 people spoke against Next Step's request during a Jan. 3 meeting, with nearly all being residents or property owners near the proposed location.

At that same meeting about 13 people spoke in favor of Next Step's plans, with several being both area residents and Next Step board members.

"We have seen miracles happen where people are given a step up and a real opportunity to better that life," Tucker said. "That first step begins with housing. The Next Step board has decided to pull our appeal on this project. You should know it wasn't a unanimous decision of the board. There were people who felt that our clients deserved to feel proud of where they lived. But as we talked about it, we decided we don't want to put our clients in such a hostile environment."

Tucker didn't address what any alternatives for Next Step would be.

Tucker noted Next Step has never received complaints from neighbors at its 123 N. Sixth St. location, and when the group started the rezoning project, it expected to have the support of the city and surrounding community.

At the directors' study session Jan. 25, Next Step Executive Director Sharon Chapman said the shelter would provide 30 houses maximum at the 3.85-acre property, and the people using the service would likely be drug and alcohol free and addressing mental and physical health issues before finding employment and becoming independent.

"We had 88 people last year in our transitional housing program that we have, and we had a 75% success rate of taking those people out of homelessness, which meant to us that when they left us they had permanent housing and they had income," Chapman said.

"And they usually had savings, because we have a savings program with our normal program. So we've had over 15 years of providing housing in Fort Smith, and I believe we know what we're doing and we know how to do it safely and responsibly for our community and add value around our community with the programs that we set up for our different housing."

Tucker's announcement of the withdrawal was met by applause from several people attending the board meeting.

"Next Step, we applaud your work," Mayor George McGill said. "It's unmatched by any other agency in the region. We appreciate that. At the end of the day, we're going to work with you and support you to make sure that those that find Fort Smith as their place to live, we're going to do all we can to accommodate their needs."

At-large Director Robyn Dawson told Tucker she appreciates how Next Step handled the rezoning process with grace, class and tenacity, and she loves the passion they have for the people they serve. She said she also appreciates the input from the community to make sure the directors heard their concerns.

"I just want to encourage you -- you'll hear the accolades given to you guys from the board," Ward 2 Director Andre Good said. "Call us out and hold us to task. If there's anything that I can personally due to volunteer. My time is limited, but I definitely see a lot of value in what you do, so it will be worth my time."

"Without what you do and without what Hope does and the Salvation Army and the Community Rescue Mission, the homelessness in this city would be in a much worse position than they are," Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said. "What you do is extremely valuable, and I want to thank you for that and the way that you conducted yourselves throughout this entire process."