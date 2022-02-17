Noland, Smith, Wiggins to start Opening Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will start pitchers Connor Noland, Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins when the No. 4 Razorbacks open the season with a three-game series against Illinois State this weekend.

Noland, a fourth-year right hander, will start Friday’s season opener that is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Smith, a freshman left hander, is scheduled to start Saturday at noon, while the right-handed sophomore Wiggins will start Sunday’s game at 1 p.m.

It will be the second Opening Day start for Noland, who also started the Razorbacks’ first game against Eastern Illinois in 2020. Noland missed nearly two months with a strained forearm last season and struggled upon his return to the mound, but emerged from the offseason as one of Arkansas’ top pitchers.

“I had a lot of time during the summer to recover and get healthy, and that’s a big thing,” Noland said Jan. 29. “I’m feeling good. I worked out with (strength coach Blaine) Kinsley all summer and I’m in a good position.”

Noland threw 4 2/3 innings in a scrimmage start last Friday. He struck out seven and allowed three runs on a pair of home runs from Braydon Webb and Chris Lanzilli.

Noland began throwing a cutter this preseason with some success. During another open scrimmage Jan. 29, Noland struck out 5 and retired 6 of 7 batters he faced.

“It just seems easy for him to throw 91-92 with sink, keeping the ball down,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Jan. 27. “The secondary stuff is really good. He’s kind of got a power sinking fastball. I like when Connor pitches because he’s not trying to strike everybody out. He’s going to get a ground ball to third or short or whatever. We can field it and maybe he can stay in the game longer and we can move the game along a little bit.

“To me, he’s just better all the way around.”

Friday’s game will be the 23rd Noland has started in his career. He pitched in a total of 32 games in his first three seasons.

Noland made 19 starts in 2019 and was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game after earning a weekend starting role and posting a 4.02 ERA in 78 1/3 innings. He had a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings before the 2020 season was canceled due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Noland pitched in nine games as a reliever last season. He finished with a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings.

Noland's ERA ballooned when he allowed six runs in 2/3 inning at LSU in his first game back from the injury. He was better during the postseason when he allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings. He recorded a three-inning save against Ole Miss at the SEC Tournament.

“Last year he was hurt,” Van Horn said during his Feb. 7 address to Swatter’s Club. “He tried to come back and pitch when he didn’t have his best stuff. We appreciate it, but that wasn’t the best version of Connor Noland. We’re seeing it now. We’re excited about what you’re going to see.

“Can he be an ace? Sure.”

Smith has drawn good reviews from coaches and teammates since arriving from Bullard, Texas, last fall. He was a high school All-American as a senior when he threw 7 no-hitters and recorded a 0.19 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 73 innings.

“He’s one of the youngest guys on the team — maybe the youngest player on the team,” Van Horn said. “I think he turned 18 in August…and then he came out and pitched like he was 22. It was really impressive.”

Cayden Wallace, the Razorbacks’ top hitter during the preseason, said Smith has been one of the team's two best pitchers.

“Hagen has been an impressive freshman,” Wallace said Jan. 31. “He’s really good now and I think he’ll be really good in the future.”

Wiggins was a starter by the end of his freshman season and pitched in 17 games last year. He finished the season with a 5.09 ERA in 23 innings. He struck out 28 and walked 14 last year.

Wiggins has struggled some with his command during preseason scrimmages open to the public, but has also shown the same mid-90s velocity that made him one of Arkansas' most intriguing pitchers a year ago. During a 3 2/3-inning start last weekend, Wiggins allowed 3 runs and 6 hits, walked 1, hit 3 batters and struck out 3.

He also walked three batters during a two-inning scrimmage start on Jan. 30. He allowed runs to score on wild pitches in both scrimmages.

“Jaxon Wiggins developed a…curveball and a slider,” Van Horn said prior to the start of preseason practice. “His changeup has gotten better. I think that he’s got something to prove and hopefully he’ll do it.”

Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs said this week he is optimistic about his staff.

"I know there are a lot of question marks about what we're going to do on the mound," Hobbs said on ESPN Arkansas, "but if you're patient with us, I think you're going to like the product as we go throughout the season."