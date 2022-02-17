North Little Rock singer-songwriter Ben Richman tells story behind his new album





An indie rock opera about love and depression called "Journey to a Dead End" might sound like a pity party of woe and misery.

It is not that.

The new album from North Little Rock singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Richman is a tuneful collection of smart jangle-pop that explores self-doubt, confusion and the highs and lows of a relationship.

Richman, former guitarist for the Revolutioners and Highway 5, has been releasing self-recorded solo projects for a few years. Earlier albums include "American Deadbeat, "Slow Burn Panic Attack" and 2019's "Kid Burnout."

As on his previous work, "Journey to a Dead End," which dropped Jan. 20 and can be found at the usual streaming outlets, Richman plays every instrument and handles all the vocals, including the well-placed backgrounds on "Oh No" and "The Shadows of What You Said."

What is different about the new album, which he began writing in 2020, is that he is working conceptually for the first time.

We spoke with the 34-year-old Richman in mid-February about rock operas, the cliche of romanticizing the self-destructive artist, his DIY approach and his thoughts on Spotify. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Did you know this was going to be a concept album from the start?

Richman: That happened organically. Two of the first songs I wrote were "Expectations" and the title track. I realized very quickly that these songs were connected, that they were kind of like bookends of a relationship and of a story. As I kept writing, I found more and more connections like that. It was an exciting way to approach the album. Once I got into it, it became a mission of telling a story from beginning to end.

Q: Is there a specific relationship you're talking about in these songs?

Richman: No. I would say it's an amalgamation of my experiences, but once I started writing it as a story it became bigger than that. It's not strictly autobiographical. I don't think of it as a story from my life, it's maybe inspired by my life.

Q: So when you're writing and recording, are you thinking of specific characters you've made up?

Richman: It got to that point as I was thinking of them as characters. Early on, I was drawing from my own life but I definitely got to a point where I was thinking about these two people in this relationship. And some songs aren't all sung from one person's perspective. When I started getting into that, it really became more about characters and trying to develop them and think about what they were feeling in these different moments.

The last song I wrote for the album, "It's Not Alright, but It's Okay," arose from that. I had everything else fully written before I wrote that. In this last act, in the last few songs, one of the characters' feelings weren't being expressed, so that song was one where it felt like there needed to be a moment when this character expresses what they are feeling.

Q: You said the title cut was one of the first songs you wrote for this. It's perfectly placed at the end of the album, especially with the opening line: "I think we've got time for one last song." I'm guessing that the sequencing of these 13 tracks was pretty important to telling the story.

Richman: Yeah, that was a very big thing. I love The Who. Green Day's [rock opera] "American Idiot" is one of my favorite albums and [David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of] Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars." I love the idea of telling a story like that and sequencing is important. It adds another layer, especially on something like this because it's an emotional journey. The first act is much more upbeat; as you get deeper, it gets darker and heavier.

Q: Speaking of dark and heavy, on "Kingdom Come" you sing: "I'm not built to be happy."

Richman: I wrote that years ago with the Revolutioners, but it never went anywhere. I think you can get so used to things like depression that they become part of your identity. A line like "I'm not built to be happy" is saying "This is who I am." It's not healthy. That whole song is that character revealing that they are not a very good person.

I think there a lot of people who feel their depression is a source of their creativity. I've felt like that at times. I used to drink quite heavily and I wrote about it on past albums. I felt like that was part of my creative process, but it's not a healthy way to think about things like that. There's an insecurity, where you feel like maybe if I'm not depressed I'm not going to be able to create the way I want. I don't think there is any logical defense for that. I'm way more productive when I'm not depressed. I think we idealize that with people like Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, but I don't think there is any truth to it.

Q: You're doing everything yourself on your albums. Do you have people who listen to it as it's in progress?

Richman: No. I never do that, and it's probably a weakness on my part. It's a strange process. I have total freedom to do what I want, but there's no feedback. For whatever reason, I'm an introverted person and I tend to work alone. I enjoyed being in bands for the most part but found it restricting, not because of them but because of my process.

Q: I've been listening to "Journey to a Dead End" on Spotify. What do you think of that platform, especially now since Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music over its relationship with the Joe Rogan podcast?

Richman: I've been anti-Spotify for a long time, long before Joe Rogan got into the picture. There are benefits, I get a lot of good data, I can see what songs are streamed the most, but they don't pay artists in any significant way. A third of a cent might be great if you're Taylor Swift, but if you're an independent artist it's nothing. You're not going to make money off an album. And it adds insult to injury that Spotify isn't going to pay artists, but it will give $100 million to Joe Rogan [it's been reported that Spotify's deal with Rogan is worth more than $100 million].

Someone could call me a hypocrite for having my music on Spotify, but Spotify makes no money off of me. I don't generate enough revenue for them to know I exist. For me to take my music off Spotify, I would achieve nothing other than fewer people would hear my music. I don't think "Ben Richman takes his music off Spotify" is going to make headlines. If I thought it would, I'd do it.

Q: Now that the album is out in the world, how do you feel about it?

Richman: I think it's my best work. I think that the concept has helped make it more cohesive than my past albums and my songwriting is better. But it's a ton of work, partly because I do everything myself. The first month or two after I release an album is when I say I'm never doing that again. By the third month, I start writing the next album (laughs).



