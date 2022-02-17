Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Boyd Ingram, 50, of 1800 Carley Road in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ingram was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Matthew Farrell, 19, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Farrell was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jonathan Woodall, 29, of Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and living near a school or daycare. Woodall was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

