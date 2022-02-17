Northwest Arkansas National Airport committee recommends buying more than 100 acres of adjacent land

Avigation easement

An easement that transfers certain property rights from a property owner to an airport owner including right of overflight in the airspace above or in the vicinity of a particular property. It also includes the right to create such noise or other effects as may result from the lawful operation of aircraft in such airspace and the right to remove any obstructions to such overflight. Hence, an avigation easement permits aircraft approaching an airport to fly at low elevations above private property.

Source: uslegal.com

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials agreed to recommend buying more land adjacent to the airport to protect the facility from further unwanted encroachment.

Airport officials budgeted $5 million for land acquisition in 2022.

The Airport Board's Operations Committee on Wednesday recommended that the staff proceed with buying 83 acres on Pinalto Road, just southwest of the airport, for $1.4 million. The land adjoins airport property and was identified for acquisition in earlier plans.

Airport officials said the land is zoned for residential use, but it tends to be a loud area because it is near the south end of the runway.

"It provides also, an excellent buffer," said Aaron Burkes, the airport's chief executive officer. "Definitely good to have that."

The staff also was given the go-ahead to negotiate the purchase of two other parcels -- one 16 acres and another 5 acres with a house -- southeast of the airport at Arkansas 264 and Brush Arbor Road. They are expected to pay the appraised value, but there is no appraisal or contract for the property yet. Both are pending.

"We have a pretty good idea," Burkes said. "We've appraised quite a few properties around here in the past two years. We feel comfortable in recommending moving forward."

The property was identified for acquisition in earlier plans. The airport had the property under contract before the covid-19 pandemic, but officials decided at the time to wait and save the cash. It was appraised at $16,000 per acre then, but airport officials say they expect it to appraise at $20,000, or a little more, per acre now.

Burkes said he expects the land and house to appraise for a couple of hundred thousand dollars.

"Almost any house in Northwest Arkansas now is $200,000-plus," Burkes said. "It's in decent shape, it looks like from the outside. I think it will definitely generate rental income for a long time."

The land purchases will require final approval from the Airport Board.

The airport owns about 2,400 acres. It started with 2,084 acres but has bought adjacent land as it became available over the years, according to Kelly Johnson, chief operating officer.

Burkes said the airport has plans for developing the land with airport-related or compatible businesses or industries, which should add property tax value in the future.

"We're going to be stimulating a fair amount of growth around this area," he said.

Increased residential development around the airport in particular has been a growing concern in recent years. Officials fear it will lead to problems with complaints and lawsuits over the noise associated with airplanes flying over those properties.

Board member Mike Johnson said it makes sense, financially, to buy early or tie up property when possible.

"Looking at doing our zoning and doing our due diligence to try and protect our noise zones and that sort of thing, easements and even buying land, sooner is better than later in some instances for protection because it's developing, and it becomes a lot more expensive when it starts to get developers, as opposed to cattle," Johnson said.

Airport officials began a concerted effort last fall to discourage residential development next to the airport and under the approach and departure areas near the airport.

Commercial uses such as gas stations, grocery stores and even strip malls would be more compatible with the airport than residential, officials say.

In addition to buying land as it becomes available, airport officials have been working with nearby cities and towns about compatibility and looking at zoning or avigation easements for property around the airport where feasible.

Mead & Hunt, the airport's consultant, has been looking at off-airport land uses and will be making recommendations for the airport and the surrounding cities.