Obituaries

Flags: McAllister, Leis

BENTONVILLE -- Lillian Payne, 91, of Bentonville, passed away on February 14, 2022. Survivors include her one son, Richard Payne; two daughters, Linda Downum and Jeanette Payne (Mark Hutchins); two sisters, Doris Harp and Alice Insco; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside services February 18, 2022, 2 p.m., Elm Springs Cemetery. www.siscofuneral.com

–––––v–––––

CENTERTON -- Bob D. White, 47, passed away on February 16, 2022, in Centerton. Bob was a retired firefighter and paramedic who served his community for over 23 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Andrew, Katie, and Katlyn; grandchildren, Akima, Vivian, and Draxo; mother, Sandra; and sisters, Dana and Terra. At his request, no services will be held.

–––––v–––––

CLIFTY -- Helen "Corene" Taylor, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2022, at her home in Clifty. She was born on January 14, 1938, to Arthur Rader and Freda Tillman Rader in Rader, Mo.

Corene enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. She loved to spend time with her family, she especially delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kim Davis; one daughter, Becky Taylor; two sisters, Ellen Nadine Rader and Ida Karen Fair; and one brother, Lee Rader.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Taylor, of the home; two sons, Mark Davis and wife Kelley of Springdale, and Kevin Davis and wife Cathy of Springdale; two daughters, Rhonda Emerson and husband Richard of Springdale, and Laura Taylor Williams and husband Danny of Springdale; 12 grandchildren, Matthew Davis and wife Jessica, Chase Davis and wife Roxy, Elizabeth Hicks and husband Bradley, Emily Kate Beyer and husband Nick, Morgan Davis, Josie Davis, Bethany Davis, Moriah Davis, Jessica Gibson and husband James, Nicholas Emerson and wife Rachel, Alexandra Cheek and husband Joseph, and Abigail Williams; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 8-10 a.m. at Sisco Funeral Chapel in Springdale. Services will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sisco Funeral Chapel with Bill Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Ar. 72762. Online condolences can be left at www.siscofuneral.com

–––––v–––––

PEA RIDGE -- Donald A. McAllister, 95, of Pea Ridge, Ark., went with Jesus from his home, February 15, 2022. He was born August 11, 1926 in Union, N.Y., to the late Charles McAllister and Agnes McAllister. He graduated form Wellsville Central High School, then married Elizabeth "Betty" Frim in Wellsville, N.Y. on April 30, 1949. They remained married for 68 years until Betty died. They moved from Wellsville, N.Y., to Prescott, Ariz., in 1952, then moved to West Fork, Ark., in 1956, then to Springdale, Ark., until settling in Pea Ridge in 1966.

Don took a job at Frasier, Long Saddlery and Stables in Springdale, Ark., and there he learned the saddlemaker trade. He then carried that trade on to Stewart's, Porters of Arkansas Western Store and Saddle Shop in Springdale. From there he started his at home saddle shop in Pea Ridge while starting his own cattle ranch.

At one time he ran four hundred head of cattle until 1993 when he retired. Don also enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the South China Sea during World War II where he was an electrician on the naval destroyer USS Adams. Don enjoyed horses, rodeos, and watching bull riding, working with his cattle, baling hay and baseball.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" McAllister; his oldest son, Don McAllister, Jr.; a grandson, Jeffrey Smith; his daughter-in-law, Patsy Clanton McAllister; brother, Wayne "Corky"; and sisters, Phyllis, Rachel and Peggy.

Survivors are two sons, Case McAllister and Connie Colgrove, Mark and Ava McAllister; two brothers, Ronald McAllister of Olean, N.Y., Eugene McAllister of Homestead, Florida; six grandchildren, Trish Woods of Centerton, Ark., Mike McAllister (Terry), Jeremy McAllister (Ronna), Cory McAllister (Laura), Tommy McAllister and Josh Bunting all of Pea Ridge; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; dearest life-long friends include, Billy and Janet Williams and family of Pea Ridge, Darrell and Elsie Reynolds of Stella, Mo., and Sharon Dixon McAllister of Pea Ridge.

Services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 18 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dent Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Clarence Andrew Leis, 90, passed away on February 13, 2022, at his home in Rogers. He was born in Minneola, Kan., on February 6, 1932, to the late Andrew and Rosa Cecilia (Elpers) Leis.

He grew up on the family farm being self-taught to play the piano, violin, and banjo. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy being stationed in Guam. After serving in the Navy, he started working in retail with McLellan's Department Store in Dodge City, Kan., and then transferred to Prior OK and then manager at Vinita OK. Sam Walton hired him to manage their Ben Franklin store in Coffeyville, Kan. Sam later transferred him to the first Walmart store in Rogers, Ark., in 1963 as the second manager until 1975, when he became a district manager, then Divisional VP of Merchandising and later managed the Walmart Associate store. He retired with 28 years of service with Walmart.

He worked with St. Vincent de Paul Catholic youth 25 years. He was awarded the "Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice" award from Pope John Paul II in 1984. He was ordained as a deacon in 1993 for St. Vincent de Paul, working with homebound and hospital ministry. He served as Pastoral Administrator at St. Raphael in Springdale. He served on the boards for the State Catholic Youth, Our Farm and Poplar House in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Finkeldei, Ivan Leis, Claude Leis, Genevieve Leis, Florence Busch, Don Leis. and Bill Leis.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty (Marrs) Leis; children, Dr. Dan Leis (Katy) of Rogers, Gary Leis (Pedro) of Rogers, Jim Leis (Janie) of Rogers, Theresa Brauburger (Ted) of Bella Vista, and Greg Leis of Rogers; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

A Rosary and visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 4-6 with Rosary starting at 4 p.m. in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel followed by visitation. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rogers. Livestream viewing of the Memorial Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/SVDPRogers/live_videos

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the building fund at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- David McNeel, born in Mexia, Texas, March 25, 1965, to Willie Dean and Billie Mac McNeel, David graduated from Texas Tech in 1990 with a degree in Business. After college, he worked for Fortune 500 companies across the United States. The last years of his life he worked with his twin brother, Dean McNeel, at Ozark Prosthodontics in Fayetteville, Ark.

From the moment you met David, you instantly knew how much he loved and adored his children; Hunter and Kennedy and that he was a proud Texan. David had an infectious smile, kind personality, loved all sports; especially the Red Raiders, could eat Tex-Mex every day of the year, and always had time for family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Billie Mac McNeel; a son, Hunter and fiancee Megan; a daughter, Kennedy; two sisters, Susan and her daughter Jenna, Cheryl (Steve Stewart) and their three children, Jake, Josh, and Carmie; four brothers, Gary (Lee), Larry (Cecilia) and their two children, Justin and Jessie, Dean (Lori) and their two children, Maggie and Hayden, and Steven (Jennifer) and their four children, Linzee, Kate Lynn, Kelsey, Kay Leigh; and many, many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Dean McNeel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at Shadow Valley Country Club. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Muriel Rae Warden, 82, of Rogers, passed away Friday, February 11, in Bentonville. She was born January 4, 1940, in Siren, Wisconsin. Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 18, at Hope Church in Bentonville with a visitation 10 a.m., prior to service. Arrangements by Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfuneral.com

–––––v–––––

SPRINGDALE -- Oleta Jane Hayes died February 6, 2022. Survivors: sons, Keith Russell Reed, Patrick Hayes (Jenny), and Darryl Hayes (Sheryl); daughters, Susan Hayes, and Mary Beth Daniels and husband Vincent; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2 p.m., at Sisco Funeral Chapel. Visitation Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12-2 p.m. www.siscofuneral.com

–––––v–––––

WEST FORK -- Leona Akers, 94, of West Fork, Ark., passed away February 13, 2022. Drop-in visitations will be from 9-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday (17th & 18th) at Beard's Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church West Fork. Full obituary to follow at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com

–––––v–––––

INOLA, Okla. -- Marilyn Laster, 81, of Inola, Okla., formerly of Huntington, Ark., passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in her home. She was retired from Texaco Corporation.

She is survived by one son, Keith Laster; one daughter, Rhonda Devers; one brother, Mark Reding; one sister, Ann Harkreader; four grandchildren, Brett Laster, Emily Bickerton, Janalyn Devers, and Jim Devers; and one great-grandchild, Leigha Bickerton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Laster.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Friday, February 18 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood. Viewing and visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Pallbearers will be Jim Devers, Brett Laster, Brian Reding, Eric Reding, John Reding and Mark Reding. To share a memory or leave a message for the family, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.