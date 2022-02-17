



BASKETBALL

Beverley signs extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension on Wednesday. Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) is in his first season with the Timberwolves, who acquired him in a trade last summer with Memphis just nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers. The Timberwolves traded guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangomez for the 33-year-old Beverley, who is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season in the NBA. He has started 35 of 39 games for Minnesota, providing a needed boost in defense, leadership and toughness. The 6-1 Beverley is sixth in the league with 15 drawn charging fouls. He has missed 19 games this season, including absences for ankle, groin and adductor injuries.

DeRozan breaks Wilt's record

DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, in the Chicago Bulls' 125-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night. DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six in a row twice -- during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons. It was also DeRozan's eighth game in a row with 30 or more points. It's the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in eight in a row in January 1996.

Bucks add forward Bembry

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward DeAndre' Bembry less than a week after the Brooklyn Nets waived him. Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with the Nets this season. He shot 56.8% from the floor and 41.7% from three-point range. The 6-5 Bembry has played a total of 288 regular-season career games with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-21) and Nets. He has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

TENNIS

Korda advances in Delray

Sebastian Korda is back in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, after the tournament's No. 5 seed fought past Andreas Seppi on Wednesday night. Korda, a Delray finalist last year, needed nearly two hours to beat Seppi 7-5, 6-3 and earn his quarterfinal spot. Fourth-seeded Tommy Paul and unseeded Stefan Kozlov will meet in another quarterfinal, after they combined to lose a total of six games in easy wins Wednesday. Paul needed only an hour in very windy conditions to beat Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-0, and Kozlov ousted Steve Johnson 6-1, 6-3.

Two upsets in Rio

Spain's Pablo Carreno-Busta, the No. 4 seed and the 18th-ranked player in the world, was eliminated at the Rio Open clay court tournament Wednesday, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Fabio Fognini of Italy in a round-of-16 clash. Fognini advanced to face Argentina's Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria beat Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4. Spain's Pablo Andujar beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

FOOTBALL

Former AG to represent NFL

The NFL has hired a law firm that includes former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend it and its teams in Brian Flores' race discrimination lawsuit. Lynch, the attorney general in the latter part of the Obama administration, will work with Brad Karp, chairman at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison. Karp previously has worked for the league in concussion cases. Flores, who is Black, was fired as Miami's coach last month despite back-to-back winning seasons. He named the league and three teams -- the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants -- in a class-action lawsuit earlier this month, alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL. After the lawsuit was filed, the league said it would defend itself against claims it called "without merit." The Dolphins, Broncos and Giants also denied Flores' allegations.

Falcons release LB Fowler

The Atlanta Falcons have released outside linebacker Dante Fowler after he failed to provide the expected boost to the team's long-suffering pass rush. Fowler led the Falcons with 4 1/2 sacks in 2021, giving him only 7 1/2 sacks in his two seasons before Wednesday's release announced by the team. The Falcons finished last in the NFL with only 18 sacks, leaving edge rusher an area expected to be addressed in the NFL draft or free agency. No other NFL team had fewer than 29 sacks. Following a 2020 season shortened by injuries, Fowler reworked his contract, accepting a pay cut on a new deal which included incentives. He failed to reach the five sacks needed to trigger escalating bonuses. Fowler, 27, began his career with Jacksonville in 2016. He set a career high with 11 1/2 sacks with the Rams in 2019 before signing with Atlanta.

New deal for Harbaugh

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season. The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings. Financial terms of Harbaugh's new deal were not released by the school. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to include an additional year. Harbaugh took to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school's first bid to the College Football Playoff.





Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)





