Olympics notebook

CURLING

U.S. men reach semifinals

John Shuster and the defending Olympic curling champions won a last-chance match to qualify for the playoffs on Thursday, beating Denmark 7-5 to keep the United States' hopes of a repeat gold medal alive. The Americans will play Britain in the semifinals tonight. Reigning silver medalist Sweden will meet Canada, which finished fourth in Pyeongchang. Four years after winning five consecutive elimination games to take gold -- just the second Olympic curling medal in U.S. history -- Shuster's foursome was again in a desperate position. Denmark's last stone slid slowly past its intended target -- a U.S. rock that was well protected by two other American ones in the scoring area. That was a steal of three, giving Shuster a 5-2 lead after four ends. The U.S. women's curling team is out. Tabitha Peterson's foursome lost 10-7 to Japan on Wednesday night in its round-robin finale. That dropped the Americans to 4-5 at the Winter Games.

SKIING

Shiffrin has medal shot

Mikaela Shiffrin was in position to contend for her first medal of the Beijing Olympics in her fifth -- and final -- individual race after making it through the downhill leg of the Alpine combined. The combined adds times from one downhill run and one slalom run. The two-time Olympic champion was fifth fastest of the 26 entrants in the downhill, finishing in 1 minute, 32.98 seconds. That left her 0.56 seconds behind leader Christine Scheyer of Austria. That deficit and placement should not be all that daunting for Shiffrin: Not only is there no one ahead of her who is nearly as accomplished a slalom skier as the 26-year-old American, but she also could take heart from what happened four years ago. After the downhill portion of the combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Shiffrin stood sixth and trailed teammate Lindsey Vonn by 1.98 seconds. But Shiffrin ended up coming away with the silver medal, between Swiss skiers Michelle Gisin (gold) and Wendy Holdener (bronze).

FIGURE SKATING

No medals, just torches

IOC president Thomas Bach offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case that is preventing them from receiving their silver medals, The Associated Press has learned. Two people familiar with the events told the AP late Wednesday that Bach, in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing that lasted about two hours, reiterated the IOC stance that no medal ceremonies would be held for events involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was confidential. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee released a statement confirming the meeting between Bach and the skaters had taken place, "however the details and content of that discussion should remain between them." International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams repeated the USOPC's statement at his daily briefing in Beijing and said he wouldn't comment further. Men's champion Nathan Chen and his U.S. teammates finished runner-up to the Russians in the team event last week, but the outcome was quickly thrown into chaos when reports surfaced that Valieva had used a banned medication.

WOMEN'S BIATHLON

Event moved up one day

The women's biathlon mass start race at the Beijing Olympics will be held a day ahead of schedule because strong winds and especially cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center. The women's 12.5-kilometer (7.76-mile) mass start has been moved to 2 p.m. Friday instead of 4 p.m. Saturday. The men's mass start is still set for 4 p.m. Friday. The forecast predicts Saturday's temperatures to hover around the minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 22 Celsius) range, while on Friday there could be some snow and temperatures around 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 14 Celsius), which is still frigid, but within the allowable competition range, which cuts off racing at minus 20 degrees Celsius. The change means that biathlon at the 2022 Olympics will end Friday.

HALFPIPE

Gu top qualifier

Eileen Gu recorded the top score not once but twice in a competitive ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Games. The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle. She's bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games. Gu played it safe in the first of her two runs and still scored a 93.75. Hardly content, she went even bigger on her final run and scored a 95.50 on what was a crisp morning at the Genting Snow Park. Rachael Karker of Canada was in second position and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru in third. Brita Sigourney was in eighth position, one of three Americans to make the top 12 for Friday's final.

SHORT TRACK

South Korean repeats

Choi Minjeong of South Korea has successfully defended her Olympic title in 1,500-meter short track speedskating. She won in 2 minutes, 17.789 seconds, extending the tradition of an Asian woman winning the event. Arianna Fontana of Italy took silver by two-thousandths of a second over Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. It was Fontana's 11th career Olympic medal and third in Beijing. The most decorated short track skater in history also won the 500 and took silver in the mixed team relay. Schulting earned her fourth medal in Beijing. She finished second in the 500, won the 1,000 and won the 3,000 relay.

Canada first in relay

Canada has won the 5,000-meter relay in short track speedskating. The team of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion skated cleanly Wednesday night to take their nation's eighth gold medal in the 45-lap race with a time of 6 minutes, 41.257 seconds. At age 37, Hamelin broke his own record as the oldest male short track skater to win an Olympic medal. It was his sixth career medal, making him Canada's most decorated male Olympian. South Korea earned silver. Italy claimed bronze. Dubois won his third medal in Beijing. He finished second in the 1,500 and third in the 500.

Lena Haecki of Switzerland, left, and Susan Kuelm of Estonia shoot during the women's 4x6-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

