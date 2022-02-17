OPINION | DEAR ABBY:: Cousin desperate to help woman in abusive romance

Dear Abby: I am very close to my cousins; we even call ourselves sisters. I have a problem with the boyfriend of one of them. They have been dating for almost 10 years.

For the first few years we were all close, and enjoyed spending time together, but the past three years have been heartbreaking. He’s rude to her and her mom and belittles and ridicules everything she says and does. We all walk on eggshells when he’s around and he constantly stares at our chests.

They recently moved away and I feel he has purposely isolated her from all of us, and is mentally and emotionally abusing her. She used to want to get married and start a family, but now is calling me selfish for being pregnant. He’s dragging her down and gave her a dog to buy time.

Even if they did get engaged, I’d feel sad that she’s spending her life with him. If he treats her like this in front of us, what is he doing behind closed doors? My cousin is prideful and shuts down criticism. How can I tell her I’m worried without risking our relationship? — Scared For Her In The East

Dear Scared: Tell your cousin you love her and will say this only once, so you want her to remember it. Then repeat to her what you have written to me. Explain that abusers erode the self-esteem of their “love object” through criticizing and belittling. Say you realize she has invested 10 years in that relationship, but if she has doubts or changes her mind about living away from family, you will be there for her. Give her the information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233; thehotline.org) if there have been any instances in which he has hit or threatened her or the dog when he’s angry.

Dear Abby: My husband won’t do things unless I “remind” him. He has a medical issue with painful symptoms if he forgets to take his medication. He’ll only take it after a flare-up and forget until another flare-up happens.

Also, he needs doctor’s appointments for important procedures and won’t remember to schedule them. I used to remind him about these things but I’m not his mother. I’m his wife. — Not His Mother

Dear Not His Mother:

Being a spouse requires us to fill varying roles in the partnership. We are lovers, best friends and nurses, but must sometimes be “parents.”

It’s hard to believe someone who has a condition that brings painful flare-ups would forget to take medication that would avert them, which makes me wonder about his mental state. Doctor visits can be uncomfortable, which may be why he doesn’t schedule them.

Please shoulder the responsibility as you would want him to do if the situation were reversed.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother,Pauline Phillips.Contact Dear Abby at P.O.Box 69440,Los Angeles,CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com