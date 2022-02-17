100 years ago

Feb. 17, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Deputy Sheriff Will Jordan believed his home was being made a target by "three automobiles full of men," would-be assassins, Tuesday night. He reported that he saw several flashes and heard many reports of firearms. Hastily securing his own gun he returned the fire, shooting several times after the retreating automobiles. Later investigation, however, is said to have proved that the affair was due to the backfiring of an automobile engine which the owner had stopped to readjust on the road in front of Jordan's house.

50 years ago

Feb. 17, 1972

• Three state troopers and two investigators from the prosecuting attorney's office raided Trailer No. 9 in Purdue Mobile Home Park and arrested two men, who were charged at the County Jail with operating a gambling house, a felony. ... FBI agents furnished information about alleged illegal bookmaking operations at the trailer in connection with horse racing at Oaklawn Park. ... Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert J. Brown Jr. said the officers seized "lots of materials related to bookmaking."

25 years ago

Feb. 17, 1997

WEST MEMPHIS -- Two Alabama men were arrested Sunday after a state police dog sniffed out over 2 pounds of cocaine and a pound of marijuana in the trunk of a car near West Memphis, police said. ... Charlie, a state police German shepherd, indicated that drugs were in the trunk of the car, and state police found a kilogram -- about 2.2 pounds -- of cocaine and the marijuana inside. ... The two men were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. ... The arrest was the second major drug arrest in the area in two days. Saturday, state police discovered 552 pounds of marijuana in a rental truck traveling east on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Two Illinois women were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, said Jordan.

10 years ago

Feb. 17, 2012

• Herman Eaton Sr., whose career as a Helena-West Helena police officer ended with his October arrest in the high-profile drug-trafficking and public-corruption investigation known as Delta Blues, on Thursday became the third law enforcement officer to plead guilty in the case. Eaton, 46, negotiated a guilty plea to two charges, extortion and money laundering, in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping his remaining seven charges consisting of two additional counts each of extortion and money laundering, and three counts of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it. Eaton's plea agreement prohibits him from ever working in law enforcement again. Standing before Holmes on Thursday with defense attorney Blake Hendrix at his side, Eaton, agreed that on Aug. 10, 2011, while he was in uniform and driving a city patrol car, he escorted a confidential informant he believed to be a drug trafficker across the city to the Arkansas-Mississippi bridge, in exchange for $500 cash. Unbeknownst to Eaton, the purported drug trafficker was acting as an undercover informant for the FBI.