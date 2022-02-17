The nation in brief: Truck crash sets N.Y. building on fire

Truck crash sets N.Y. building on fire

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck's driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said.

In a video posted to Twitter, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building, which was fully engulfed in flames, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

WNBC-TV reported that fire chief James Avondet said authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m.

The roughly 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom located about 30 miles east of New York City, and spread to another building and the street.

The building later collapsed. Other businesses in the area were without power as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment. Three firefighters were hurt, including two who went to a hospital, Avondet said. Details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Nassau Traffic Management said on Twitter that traffic was closed in both directions and to expect delays in the area that could stretch into the morning rush hour. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Palin jurors knew ruling before verdict

NEW YORK -- The judge presiding over the libel lawsuit brought by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin against The New York Times said Wednesday jurors knew before delivering their verdict that he'd already decided to rule against Palin but they said it didn't affect the outcome.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said in a written order that several jurors told a law clerk after deciding against Palin on Tuesday that they had received news flashes on their phones about Rakoff's Monday announcement that he'd toss out the lawsuit regardless of the verdict.

Besides describing the assurances by jurors that his findings didn't affect their verdict, Rakoff also noted that no lawyers objected to his plan when he told them Monday morning that he'd decide and announce his findings on the case as a matter of law later that day.

Palin claimed in her 2017 lawsuit that the newspaper libeled her with an editorial about gun control published after a Republican congressman was wounded that same year when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity fired on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

The Times said it quickly corrected the errors, which it described as an "honest mistake" never meant to harm Palin.

Lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Man dead, 2 officers hit in Texas gunfire

KATY, Texas -- Two Texas sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire Tuesday night with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said.

The shootout happened in at a home in Katy, about 30 miles west of Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

During a news conference Tuesday night, Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

He did not identify the deputies, but said they were 27 and 28 years old.

Law enforcement was advised that the suspect had paranoid schizophrenia, Toquica said, but cautioned that the information was not "100% confirmed."

The suspect was about 43 years old and was out of jail on bond in a case involving the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said. The shooting was under investigation, he said.

Chicagoan pleads guilty to riot charges

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join huge crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 has pleaded guilty to inciting and participating in a riot.

James Massey's guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday came just under a year after he was arrested. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years in prison, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported that he will likely be sentenced to two years when he returns to court May 10.

Massey, 23, was arrested after an investigation revealed that he posted a series of sometimes profane messages and videos on Facebook on Aug. 9, 2020, in which he urged people to take part in the widespread violence that erupted in the city that day and the next.

After sending other messages, such as "WE LIE TOGETHER WE DIE TOGETHER," prosecutors said in the complaint that Massey is seen on surveillance video walking to a store with a tire iron in his hand while another person smashed the store window. They alleged he entered a store, grabbed some coats then took part in vandalizing two other stores.

Two people were shot and more than a dozen police officers were injured in the rioting that ended with more than 100 arrests.



